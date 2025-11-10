St. Rose of Lima School PTA

Hosted by

St. Rose of Lima School PTA

About this event

Add a donation for St. Rose of Lima School PTA

$

Sales closed

2025 Christmas Bazaar

1 Regular Raffle Tickets (Red)
$2

1 Red Raffle Tickets for Kids Raffle Baskets

10 Regular Raffle Tickets (Red)
$15

10 Red Raffle Tickets for Kids Raffle Baskets

3 Super Raffle Tickets (White)
$10

3 White Raffle Tickets for Super Raffle

1 Grand Raffle Ticket (Green)
$10

1 Green Raffle Ticket for Grand Raffle

Value Pack
$50

Value Pack Includes:

20 Regular Raffle Basket Tickets (Red)

3 Super Raffle Prize Tickets (White)

2 Grand Prize Tickets (Green)

Purchase before 11/25 and Receive 10 more Red Tickets

Blind Bag Grab Bag
$2

Purchase a Blind Bag Grab Bag and guarantee your child leaves the Bazaar with a small prize

Bazaar Sponsorship
$50
Face Painting
$3
Girls Hair Braiding
$5
Boys Hair Color Spray
$2
Girls Nail Painting
$4
2 Tattoos
$1
Photo with Santa
$5

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!