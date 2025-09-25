2025 Christmas Auction

Hosted by
Fair Market Value: $350
Donated by: Private Donor
Bring home one of the hottest young stars in Minnesota with this full-size autographed Jordan Addison Vikings helmet. Addison has quickly become a fan favorite — explosive, reliable, and a huge part of the Vikings’ future.
This full-scale helmet makes a stunning display piece for any Vikings fan, office, or sports room. A true centerpiece item for collectors who want to get in early on a rising star.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Fair Market Value: $300
Donated by: Great Wolf Lodge Minnesota
One Night Stay in a Deluxe Bunk Bed Suite with 4 Water Park wristbands at Great Wolf Lodge in Bloomington, MN, located just minutes from the iconic Mall of America. Splash the day away, conquer the slides, and unwind in the cozy Northwoods-themed suites. A perfect adventure-filled escape for families! Bid big and dive in!
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $450
Donated by: Private Donor
Bestway 18ft Power Steel Above Ground Pool with Pump. Enjoy amazing summer days with a pool that will fit the whole family!
Included in package: 1 pool, 1 sand filter pump, 1 ladder, 1 maintenance kit, 1 pool cover, 250 g of Polysphere Pool Filtration Balls, 1 ChemConnect dispenser
Delivery Coordinated with Buyer near a St. Francis Health Services location in Minnesota. Outside of Minnesota will have shipping charge or need to be picked up.
Fair Market Value: $300
Donated by: Club One Under & Fitger’s Duluth
Enjoy a great night out and an incredible North Shore getaway! This package includes a $50 Club One Under Gift Card and a one-night stay in a Standard, Deluxe, or Luxury Class room at Fitger’s—Duluth’s historic lakefront hotel. A perfect mix of fun and relaxation on the beautiful shores of Lake Superior.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $180
Donated by: Running Aces
Enjoy a one-night stay, along with a dining and gaming credit at Running Aces Casino, Hotel & Racetrack. Running Aces is a cutting-edge, Las Vegas-style card room with family friendly live horse racing, trout fishing, great dining, year-round Simulcast wagering, and a full-service hotel.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $75
Donated by: Anonymous
A great collectible for any pop music fan—this Sabrina Carpenter autographed CD makes a standout display item and a must-have for fans.
Will be mailed to winner.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Fair Market Value: $600
Donated by: Total Wine & More
Enjoy an exclusive private wine class for up to 20 people, led by a Total Wine expert. A fantastic group experience and an ideal celebration event. Sip, learn, and enjoy - this is one item you won't want to miss!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $145
Donated by: Prairie's Edge Casino & Resort
Enjoy a fun and exciting night at the beautiful Prairie’s Edge Casino and Resort. Only 100 miles from the Twin Cities. Prairie’s Edge is known as Minnesota’s Best Casino Action, with the largest collection of classic coin slots as well as the hottest new video games. You will also be able to enjoy one of their four dining experiences with a $25.00 dining gift card. Enjoy!
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $180
Donated by: Great Lakes Aquarium & Lake Superior Zoo
From lions to lobsters and penguins to primates, spend the day meeting over 500 different animals from around the world with four (4) passes to the Lake Superior Zoo & and four (4) passes to the Great Lakes Aquarium! Perfect for families, animal lovers, or anyone ready for a day of discovery!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $500
Donated by: Private Donor
A rare and incredible collector’s item—an authentic Taylor Swift signed guitar. A centerpiece for any Swiftie or music memorabilia collection.
Will be mailed to winner.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Fair Market Value: $307
Donated by: Holiday Inn Express and Three Bear Waterpark & Jack Pine Brewery
Enjoy a family getaway at the Holiday Inn Express with full access to the popular Three Bear Waterpark and a Table for Two! This package includes a one-night hotel stay and four waterpark passes, plus a flight to share, 2 pints to enjoy, and a crowler to-go at Jack Pine Brewery - giving you the perfect mix of fun, relaxation, and adventure. Great for families, birthdays, or a winter escape.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $250
Donated by: Private Donor
A must-have for every lifelong Vikings fan — this autographed Cris Carter jersey celebrates one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. Known for his legendary hands and unforgettable impact in Minnesota, Carter remains one of the most beloved Vikings of all time.
The perfect collector’s item for anyone who grew up watching 80 dominate the Metrodome.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated by: Elim Preferred Services
2 Game Tickets to see the Minnesota Wild take on the Chicago Blackhawks at Grand Casino Arena Tuesday, January 27th at 7pm.
Section: 226
Row: 2
Tickets will be digitally transferred to winner.
Fair Market Value: $98
Donated by: Kendra Scott
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with this stunning Kendra Scott necklace. A must-have accessory from a beloved designer. Bid to sparkle!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated by: Private Donor
A beautiful signed 8x10 from one of America’s most iconic entertainers — Carol Burnett. From her groundbreaking comedy to her unforgettable TV legacy, Burnett remains a favorite for Minnesotans of all ages.
A wonderful gift for fans of classic television or collectors of entertainment history.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated by: Private Donor
Bring home a signed jersey from a true Vikings legend — Adrian Peterson. AP is one of the most electrifying players ever to wear purple and gold, a former MVP, 7-time Pro Bowler, and one of the greatest running backs of all time.
A fantastic centerpiece for any Minnesota sports fan or memorabilia collector.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $240
Donated by: North American Bear Center, International Owl Center, Minnesota Zoo
Explore Minnesota’s incredible wildlife with this three-location adventure package:
A fun family day trip combo, perfect for nature lovers and kids of all ages.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $80
Donated by: Canterbury Park
Enjoy the excitement of live horse racing with eight admission tickets to Canterbury Park. A lively atmosphere that's perfect for a fun group outing. Whether you're cheering from trackside or enjoying the energy of the grandstand, Canterbury Park delivers an unforgettable experience!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $108
Donated by: UNRL
Gear up like a true fan with this exclusive UNRL Minnesota Vikings hoodie, known for its premium quality, sleek design, and incredible comfort. From game days to everyday wear, this hoodie brings style, warmth, and team pride all in one. SKOL!
The winning bidder gets to choose Medium, Large, or XL, ensuring the perfect fit.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $400
Donated by: Private Donor
Beautifully professional framed signed Vikings Jersey by JJ McCarthy. The future franchise quarterback of the Vikings, this is an essential addition to a Vikings Fan Cave.
Delivery Coordinated with Buyer near a St. Francis Health Services location in Minnesota. Outside of Minnesota will have shipping charge or need to be picked up.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Fair Market Value: $236
Donated by: Chanhassen Dinner Theatre
Enjoy an unforgettable night at Minnesota’s premier dinner theatre. This package includes dinner and a live show for two, combining great food, world-class performances, and a truly magical experience.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $220
Donated by: Minnesota Orchestra & Minnesota Landscape Arboretum
Experience the power and beauty of live symphonic music and stunning gardens with two tickets to the Minnesota Orchestra & four passes to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. A perfect blend of culture and nature -bid high and treat yourself (or someone special) to two iconic Minnesota experiences!
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $345
Donated by: YogaFit
Relax, recharge, and improve your wellness with three months of unlimited YogaFit classes. A wonderful way to start or deepen your fitness journey.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated by: Private Donor
Bring home an incredible piece of Vikings memorabilia with this officially autographed Andrew Van Ginkel jersey! Van Ginkel, a high-impact linebacker known for his speed, versatility, and disruptive play, has quickly become a standout presence on the Vikings defense.
This signed jersey is the perfect addition for collectors, superfans, or anyone looking to showcase their Minnesota pride.
Certificate of authenticity included.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $300
Donated by: Private Donor
A perfect two-jersey bundle for Minnesota Timberwolves fans!
🏀 Robert Dillingham autographed Kentucky jersey
Minnesota’s electric first-round pick — fast, fearless, and already one of the most exciting young players in the league.
🏀 Donte DiVincenzo autographed Timberwolves jersey
A dynamic shooter and tough competitor who brings instant energy to the Wolves lineup.
Certificates of authenticity included.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $120
Donated by: Children’s Theatre Company
Enjoy world-class family theatre with two tickets to a Children’s Theatre Company performance. A perfect outing for kids and adults alike.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated by: University of Minnesota & Pryes Brewing
Enjoy a night out in Minneapolis with this paired package:
Great entertainment plus great craft beer—an ideal Twin Cities evening.
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $71.98
Donated by: Taylors Falls Scenic Boat Tours
Enjoy a relaxing and beautiful ride along the St. Croix River with this scenic boat tour for two. A perfect Minnesota summer outing.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $150
Donated by: Thread and Clover
A beautiful boutique package from Thread and Clover—perfect for gifting or treating yourself. Gift set includes a purse, scented candles, reed diffuser.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $139.96
Donated by: Urban Air Apple Valley
Bring the kids and enjoy a day of high-energy fun with four Ultimate Passes to Urban Air. Great for birthdays, family outings, or winter break!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $180
Donated by: ONX
Recharge your mind and body with ten invigorating yoga classes at ONX. Whether you’re new to yoga or deep into your practice, this package offers an incredible space to move, breathe, and reset.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $170
Donated by: Bowl City Rochester & Roca Climbing & Fitness
Give your family a day full of energy and excitement! This Rochester combo includes:
It’s the perfect bundle for active families or a great winter break adventure.
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $100
Donated by: Private Donor
A true holiday classic! This spectacular piece is an autographed Clark Griswold jersey signed by comedy legend Chevy Chase from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.
A fun, one-of-a-kind collectible that instantly sparks smiles and nostalgia. Perfect for movie fans or anyone who loves the holiday tradition of watching Clark survive the season!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $170
Donated by: Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel
Hit the jackpot with this exciting One Night Stay at Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel! Enjoy an evening filled with high energy fun and all the classic games you love. Try your luck and let the good times roll!
Will be mailed to winner.
Fair Market Value: $200
Donated by: Canal Park Lodge & New Scenic Cafe
Enjoy a relaxing one-night stay at the beautiful Canal Park Lodge, perfectly nestled along the shores of stunning Lake Superior. Top of your getaway with a $50 gift card to the New Scenic Cafe, one of the North Shore's most beloved dining spots. The perfect escape for couples, food lovers, or anyone craving a peaceful lakeside retreat!
Will be mailed to winner.
Some restrictions and blackout dates may apply.
Fair Market Value: $69
Donated by: The Loft Medspa
Treat yourself to a luxurious, glow-boosting experience with a professional facial from The Loft Medspa in Hibbing, MN. This relaxing service is designed to refresh your skin and leave you feeling renewed from the inside out. Pamper yourself or gift the glow!
Will be mailed to winner.
