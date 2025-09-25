2025 Christmas Auction

Fair Market Value: $350

Donated by: Private Donor



Bring home one of the hottest young stars in Minnesota with this full-size autographed Jordan Addison Vikings helmet. Addison has quickly become a fan favorite — explosive, reliable, and a huge part of the Vikings’ future.



This full-scale helmet makes a stunning display piece for any Vikings fan, office, or sports room. A true centerpiece item for collectors who want to get in early on a rising star.



Certificate of authenticity included.