Italian - American Club of West Michigan

Italian - American Club of West Michigan

2025 Christmas Party Volunteer Form

1253 52d Ave SE Kentwood

MI 49508, USA

Tables & chairs setup
Arrive around 11 AM to set up tables and chairs to accommodate about 100 guests

Decorate room
Sunday 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM put on table cloths, and Christmas decorations on each

Preparing food table
Sunday 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM Arranging food table with plates, napkins, eating utensils and setting out trays of catered food dishes along with antipasto, salad and bread .

Dishing out catered food
Sunday 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM Only the catered food in tray will be served my volunteers.The other food items will be self-serve.

Receiving and setting out member donated desserts
Sunday, Noon to 1 PM. Receiving donate desserts from members and arranging them on a table dedicated to this purpose.

Take down and clean up
3 PM -4 PM Cleaning and discarding debris from tables and floor. Taking down and putting away tables and chairs.

