2025 Christmas Tree Gala Baskets

Beach Basket #1 item
Beach Basket #1
$2.50

Basket contains 2 beach bags, 2 beach towels, 2 beach hats, 2 pairs of flip flops, 2 Hydropeak water bottles, 2 bottles of Aloe, 1 bottle of tanning oil, and 1 bottle of sunscreen.

Donated by Anita Sluder 

Lots of Socks Basket #2 item
Lots of Socks Basket #2
$2.50

Basket contains so many pairs of socks!  

Donated by Anita Sluder 

Wine Party Basket #3 item
Wine Party Basket #3
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains 3 bottles of wine, wine glasses, Karafe game, plush hooded robe, wine cork, 6 coasters, and wine stopper.

Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer 

Travel Trunk Basket #4 item
Travel Trunk Basket #4
$2.50

Basket contains travel throw & pillow, umbrella, Woman on the Go Toiletries, Man on the Go Toiletries, pill container, ChapStick, Burt’s Bees lip balm & lotion, soap dish, hair clips, and Men’s Swiss Wallet. 

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney 

Fiesta Basket #5 item
Fiesta Basket #5
$2.50

Basket contains $25 gift card, dish drying mat & 2 towels, cutting board & paring knife, hand soap, dip bowls, taco shells & seasoning, taco holders, salsa, queso Blanco, queso, chips, and lemon squeezer. 

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney 

Black & White Basket #6 item
Black & White Basket #6
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, 4 wine coasters, wine glass charms, large wine corkscrew, small wine corkscrew, wine bottle stopper, cutting board with knife, and towels.

Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer 

Family Fun Night Basket #7 item
Family Fun Night Basket #7
$2.50

Basket contains shake maker, popcorn bowl set, popcorn sign, popcorn & popcorn oil, popcorn butter, 3 popcorn flavored salts, Whoppers, Milk Duds, Skittles, M&M’s, Mike and Ike's, Hot Tamales, and Junior Mints.  

Donated by Cindy Gayer 

Patriotic Basket #8 item
Patriotic Basket #8
$2.50

Basket contains $100 Sig’s gift certificate, striped insulated bag, 8 paper plates & 16 napkins, 8 sets of cutlery, 3 nested star bowls, 2 tall metal tumblers, 3 blue buckets, candle, star garland & 2 spinners, star sign décor, and red dot tablecloth.

Donated by Potter Breakfast Group 

Gold Wine Basket #9 item
Gold Wine Basket #9
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, coasters, wine bag, corkscrew, wine bottle stopper, bottle coaster, platter, cheese board, hand towel & napkins.

Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer 

Bath Basket #10 item
Bath Basket #10
$2.50

Basket contains plush robe, bamboo bath tray, bath pillow, 2 Epsom Salt soaks, 2 foaming bath salts, candle & holder, 2 shower sponges, and 1 Scentsy wax warmer.  

Donated by Anita Sluder

Blue Wine Basket #11 item
Blue Wine Basket #11
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, coasters, wine cork, corkscrew, 3 piece cheese set, cheese board, olives, kitchen towel, and napkins.

Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney

Kansas City Chiefs Basket #12 item
Kansas City Chiefs Basket #12
$2.50

Basket contains fleece throw, neck scarf & earmuffs, stocking cap & gloves, small t-shirt, slipper socks, hat, plastic cups, magnets, 2 Koozies, and 2 black glasses with straws. 

Donated by Betty Wilken 

Dark Pink Spa Basket #13 item
Dark Pink Spa Basket #13
$2.50

Basket contains bath wrap, flip flops, hair dryer, eye mask & patch mask set, makeup sponges, body scrubber, back scrubber, headband & wrist bands, shower steamers, brush set & comb, and cosmetic bag.

 Donated by Cindy Gayer 

Green Men's Basket #14 item
Green Men's Basket #14
$2.50

Basket contains green sweater, manicure kit, wallet, travel kit, and socks. 

Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney 

Teacher Basket #15 item
Teacher Basket #15
$2.50

Basket contains Vera Bradley laptop case, pens & pencils, glue sticks, assorted markers, scissors, tissue boxes, Clorox wipes, and erasers. 

Donated by Susan Swaney and Cindy Gayer

Women's Travel Basket #16 item
Women's Travel Basket #16
$2.50

Basket contains ladies pajamas, hanging travel organizer, 4-piece cosmetic set, journal, pill case, notebook cube, pink passport holder, and loofa.  

Donated by Susan Swaney

Working Man's Basket #17 item
Working Man's Basket #17
$2.50

Basket contains work gloves, bar mugs, bungee cords, Duracell lantern, extension cord, Shopmax power hub, microfiber towels, and portable vacuum.

Donated by Betty Wilken

Girly Basket #18 item
Girly Basket #18
$2.50

Basket contains curling iron, hair brush, 3-piece organizer, tall tumbler with lid 2 hair clips, heart shaped dish, tweezers set, 2 hand creams, gold hand bag, and loofa. 

Donated by Glitter Gals

Cardinal Basket #19 item
Cardinal Basket #19
$2.50

Basket contains 4 mugs, serving tray, candy/relish dish, tablecloth, dish towel, and bread basket with liner. 

Donated by Glitter Gals

Light Pink Spa Basket #20 item
Light Pink Spa Basket #20
$2.50

Basket contains robe, short gown, slippers, head band with wrist bands, bath mat, derma roller, bath fizzies, body scrubber, face cloth, comb, room spray, hand cream, 4 mugs, hot cocoa & marshmallows.

Donated by Cindy Gayer

Men's Basket #21 item
Men's Basket #21
$2.50

Basket contains robe (L/XL), slippers, electric trimmer,

razor, shampoo, body wash, and comb.

Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney

Lemon Basket #22 item
Lemon Basket #22
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains Limoncello, 4 bowls, 4 plates, 4 glasses, placemats, 3 dish towels, mini oven mitts, and lemonade packets.

Donated by Susan Swaney, Cindy Gayer and Betty Wilken

Gourmet Drinks Basket #23 item
Gourmet Drinks Basket #23
$2.50

Basket contains 3 tier tray, 4 holiday mugs, assorted teas, assorted coffee, and cocoa mix.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Ladies Bath Basket #24 item
Ladies Bath Basket #24
$2.50

Basket contains bath robe, bath towel, 4 multi-colored plastic glasses, silicone bottle, loofah, hairbrush, small zipper wallet, and hair accessory kit.

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney

Age 6+ Boys Basket #25 item
Age 6+ Boys Basket #25
$2.50

Basket contains 4 Spot It books, Action Car Smash Up, Remote Control Jeep, Pick-up Sticks, Mini Snap Together building blocks, sound machine projection alarm clock, Moon ball, Make a Racer kit, Uno, Splash Potato, and Kush ball.

Donated by Cindy Osborn

Pasta Basket #26 item
Pasta Basket #26
$2.50

Basket contains cheese board, oil & vinegar bottle, red check towel, spaghetti & box of pasta, sauce, olives, parmesan cheese, spaghetti server, red utensils, Italian seasoning & dressing.

Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney

Vera Bradley Basket #27 item
Vera Bradley Basket #27
$2.50

Basket contains 3-piece tote bundle, curling iron/flat iron cover, socks, and wine tumbler.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Winterberry Basket #28 item
Winterberry Basket #28
$2.50

Basket contains utensil holder, sugar & creamer set, 4 tree plates, butter dish with cover, 2 small bowls, 4 mini tree dishes, and hand towel.

Donated by Norma Myers

Get Cozy in Green & Pink Basket #29 item
Get Cozy in Green & Pink Basket #29
$2.50

Basket contains pink slippers, green Christmas throw, 4 pink cups, snowflake coasters, salt & pepper shakers, tea, coffee, and cocoa.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Building Block Basket #30 item
Building Block Basket #30
$2.50

Basket contains $20 DQ gift card, 3 bases, 2 storage boxes, 10 construction sets, 3 sets of people, and 4 vehicles.

Donated by Cindy Gayer

Kitchen Basket #31 item
Kitchen Basket #31
$2.50

Basket contains 3 ceramic Christmas tree trays, Christmas tree measuring cups & spoons, peppermint hand soap & dish soap, 2 Christmas towels, 2 Christmas cookie cutters, and utensil holder with 8 utensils.

Donated by Cindy Osborn

Gray Spa Basket #32 item
Gray Spa Basket #32
$2.50

Basket contains robe, slippers, throw blanket, hair dryer, body scrubber, combs, hairbrush set, body wash, and body spray & lotion.

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney

Kitchen Starter Basket #33 item
Kitchen Starter Basket #33
$2.50

Basket contains tray, 4 large plates, 4 small plates, 4 glasses, 3 dish towels, ice cube tray, and hand soap dispenser.

Donated by Cindy Osborn

Bee Basket #34 item
Bee Basket #34
$2.50

Basket contains 4-piece Vera Bradley set, watering can, 4 tumblers, 2 dish towels, 2 packages napkins, hand lotion, umbrella, wallet & mini zipper case, lunch bag, honey pot, and tote bag.

Donated by Cindy Osborn and Susan Swaney

Smoky Basket #35 item
Smoky Basket #35
$2.50

Basket contains 4 glasses, 2 candle holders, 4 Christmas dessert plates, Christmas tin,

and flower pot.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Age 3+ Boys Basket #36 item
Age 3+ Boys Basket #36
$2.50

Basket contains Fast Racer Pullback Car, Twist Beads sensory toy, Travel Water Reveal Pad, sticker stamper activity book, Treasury for 3-year old book, Eric Carle storybook, Manga Build Block Set, and Rocker Floor Chair.

Donated by Cindy Osborn

Red Men's Basket #37 item
Red Men's Basket #37
$2.50

Basket contains sweater, socks, manicure kit, wallet, and travel kit.

Donated by Cindy Gayer

For Your Christmas Dining Basket #38 item
For Your Christmas Dining Basket #38
$2.50

Basket contains 4 mugs, 4 napkins, 3-piece cheese set, cheese board, 3-piece Santa serving set, Christmas poinsettia tablecloth, 2 oven mitts, and 1 dish towel.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Purple Vera Bradley Basket #39 item
Purple Vera Bradley Basket #39
$2.50

Basket contains 2 lighted glass candle holders, travel tumbler, eyeglass case, wallet, hair accessories kit, and large hanging organizer.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Barbie Basket #40 item
Barbie Basket #40
$2.50

Basket contains 7 Barbies and 2 Barbie activity books.

Donated by Susan Swaney

Gold Basket #41 item
Gold Basket #41
$2.50

Basket contains 2 candle holders, 8 placemats, 2 tree stocking holders, 1 tablecloth, 3 decorative baskets, 1 light-up tree, and 1 illustrated serving plate.

Donated by Norma Myers

Men's Pamper Basket #42 item
Men's Pamper Basket #42
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, Moscow Mule mugs, grooming clippers, mustache scissors & comb, Personal Care kit, Dove Max Care, and 5 pairs of Perry Ellis socks.

Donated by Cindy Gayer

Day at the Beach Basket #43 item
Day at the Beach Basket #43
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains tequila, 4 margarita glasses, margarita mix & salt, citrus squeezer, beach towel, sun hat, beach bag, sunscreen, sunglasses, and hand soap.

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney

His & Her Travel Basket #44 item
His & Her Travel Basket #44
$2.50

Basket contains Man on the Go travel kit, Woman on the Go travel kit, set of packing cube, passport/luggage tag set, Vera Bradley Belt bag & pill case, 2 soap cases, man’s belt bag, 2 luggage tags & 2 straps, 2 cruise lanyards, passport cover, and 2 neck pillows.

Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney

Blue Spa Basket #45 item
Blue Spa Basket #45
$2.50

Basket contains robe & slippers, aloe socks, bath wrap, hair dryer, head wrap, bath pillow, body scrub brush and massager, bath fizzers, headband & wrist bands, body wash, lotion & body spray, brush & comb, and cosmetic bag.

Donated by Cindy Gayer

Cook's Delight Basket #46 item
Cook's Delight Basket #46
$2.50

Basket contains 7-piece knife set, 10-piece glass prep bowl set, sandwich maker, cordless hand mixer, mini waffle iron, food chopper, bamboo tool set, colander & cookie cutter, salt & pepper set, 2 oven mitts & 2 potholders, 5 hot pads, and rooster wax warmer.

Donated by Anita Sluder

Adult Holiday Cheer Basket #47 item
Adult Holiday Cheer Basket #47
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains Crème de Menthe, Peppermint Schnapps, Crown Royal, Crown Royal Vanilla, Bailey’s, Whipped Cream Vodka, Eggnog Peppermint White Chocolate Bourbon, 6 flavored mixers, 5 various shots, flask, and 4 red crystal highball glasses.

Donated by Pat & Susan Swaney

Red & White Basket #48 item
Red & White Basket #48
$2.50

Must be 21 & over to enter

Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 4 mugs, 4 plates, 4 hand towels, 2 pot holders, wooden spoon, and spatula.

Donated by Courtyard at the Oaks

