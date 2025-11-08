2025 Christmas Tree Gala Baskets

Basket contains 2 beach bags, 2 beach towels, 2 beach hats, 2 pairs of flip flops, 2 Hydropeak water bottles, 2 bottles of Aloe, 1 bottle of tanning oil, and 1 bottle of sunscreen.
Donated by Anita Sluder
Basket contains so many pairs of socks!
Donated by Anita Sluder
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains 3 bottles of wine, wine glasses, Karafe game, plush hooded robe, wine cork, 6 coasters, and wine stopper.
Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer
Basket contains travel throw & pillow, umbrella, Woman on the Go Toiletries, Man on the Go Toiletries, pill container, ChapStick, Burt’s Bees lip balm & lotion, soap dish, hair clips, and Men’s Swiss Wallet.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Basket contains $25 gift card, dish drying mat & 2 towels, cutting board & paring knife, hand soap, dip bowls, taco shells & seasoning, taco holders, salsa, queso Blanco, queso, chips, and lemon squeezer.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, 4 wine coasters, wine glass charms, large wine corkscrew, small wine corkscrew, wine bottle stopper, cutting board with knife, and towels.
Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer
Basket contains shake maker, popcorn bowl set, popcorn sign, popcorn & popcorn oil, popcorn butter, 3 popcorn flavored salts, Whoppers, Milk Duds, Skittles, M&M’s, Mike and Ike's, Hot Tamales, and Junior Mints.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains $100 Sig’s gift certificate, striped insulated bag, 8 paper plates & 16 napkins, 8 sets of cutlery, 3 nested star bowls, 2 tall metal tumblers, 3 blue buckets, candle, star garland & 2 spinners, star sign décor, and red dot tablecloth.
Donated by Potter Breakfast Group
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, coasters, wine bag, corkscrew, wine bottle stopper, bottle coaster, platter, cheese board, hand towel & napkins.
Donated by Bob and Cindy Gayer
Basket contains plush robe, bamboo bath tray, bath pillow, 2 Epsom Salt soaks, 2 foaming bath salts, candle & holder, 2 shower sponges, and 1 Scentsy wax warmer.
Donated by Anita Sluder
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 2 wine glasses, coasters, wine cork, corkscrew, 3 piece cheese set, cheese board, olives, kitchen towel, and napkins.
Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney
Basket contains fleece throw, neck scarf & earmuffs, stocking cap & gloves, small t-shirt, slipper socks, hat, plastic cups, magnets, 2 Koozies, and 2 black glasses with straws.
Donated by Betty Wilken
Basket contains bath wrap, flip flops, hair dryer, eye mask & patch mask set, makeup sponges, body scrubber, back scrubber, headband & wrist bands, shower steamers, brush set & comb, and cosmetic bag.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains green sweater, manicure kit, wallet, travel kit, and socks.
Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney
Basket contains Vera Bradley laptop case, pens & pencils, glue sticks, assorted markers, scissors, tissue boxes, Clorox wipes, and erasers.
Donated by Susan Swaney and Cindy Gayer
Basket contains ladies pajamas, hanging travel organizer, 4-piece cosmetic set, journal, pill case, notebook cube, pink passport holder, and loofa.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains work gloves, bar mugs, bungee cords, Duracell lantern, extension cord, Shopmax power hub, microfiber towels, and portable vacuum.
Donated by Betty Wilken
Basket contains curling iron, hair brush, 3-piece organizer, tall tumbler with lid 2 hair clips, heart shaped dish, tweezers set, 2 hand creams, gold hand bag, and loofa.
Donated by Glitter Gals
Basket contains 4 mugs, serving tray, candy/relish dish, tablecloth, dish towel, and bread basket with liner.
Donated by Glitter Gals
Basket contains robe, short gown, slippers, head band with wrist bands, bath mat, derma roller, bath fizzies, body scrubber, face cloth, comb, room spray, hand cream, 4 mugs, hot cocoa & marshmallows.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains robe (L/XL), slippers, electric trimmer,
razor, shampoo, body wash, and comb.
Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains Limoncello, 4 bowls, 4 plates, 4 glasses, placemats, 3 dish towels, mini oven mitts, and lemonade packets.
Donated by Susan Swaney, Cindy Gayer and Betty Wilken
Basket contains 3 tier tray, 4 holiday mugs, assorted teas, assorted coffee, and cocoa mix.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains bath robe, bath towel, 4 multi-colored plastic glasses, silicone bottle, loofah, hairbrush, small zipper wallet, and hair accessory kit.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Basket contains 4 Spot It books, Action Car Smash Up, Remote Control Jeep, Pick-up Sticks, Mini Snap Together building blocks, sound machine projection alarm clock, Moon ball, Make a Racer kit, Uno, Splash Potato, and Kush ball.
Donated by Cindy Osborn
Basket contains cheese board, oil & vinegar bottle, red check towel, spaghetti & box of pasta, sauce, olives, parmesan cheese, spaghetti server, red utensils, Italian seasoning & dressing.
Donated by Pat and Susan Swaney
Basket contains 3-piece tote bundle, curling iron/flat iron cover, socks, and wine tumbler.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains utensil holder, sugar & creamer set, 4 tree plates, butter dish with cover, 2 small bowls, 4 mini tree dishes, and hand towel.
Donated by Norma Myers
Basket contains pink slippers, green Christmas throw, 4 pink cups, snowflake coasters, salt & pepper shakers, tea, coffee, and cocoa.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains $20 DQ gift card, 3 bases, 2 storage boxes, 10 construction sets, 3 sets of people, and 4 vehicles.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains 3 ceramic Christmas tree trays, Christmas tree measuring cups & spoons, peppermint hand soap & dish soap, 2 Christmas towels, 2 Christmas cookie cutters, and utensil holder with 8 utensils.
Donated by Cindy Osborn
Basket contains robe, slippers, throw blanket, hair dryer, body scrubber, combs, hairbrush set, body wash, and body spray & lotion.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Basket contains tray, 4 large plates, 4 small plates, 4 glasses, 3 dish towels, ice cube tray, and hand soap dispenser.
Donated by Cindy Osborn
Basket contains 4-piece Vera Bradley set, watering can, 4 tumblers, 2 dish towels, 2 packages napkins, hand lotion, umbrella, wallet & mini zipper case, lunch bag, honey pot, and tote bag.
Donated by Cindy Osborn and Susan Swaney
Basket contains 4 glasses, 2 candle holders, 4 Christmas dessert plates, Christmas tin,
and flower pot.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains Fast Racer Pullback Car, Twist Beads sensory toy, Travel Water Reveal Pad, sticker stamper activity book, Treasury for 3-year old book, Eric Carle storybook, Manga Build Block Set, and Rocker Floor Chair.
Donated by Cindy Osborn
Basket contains sweater, socks, manicure kit, wallet, and travel kit.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains 4 mugs, 4 napkins, 3-piece cheese set, cheese board, 3-piece Santa serving set, Christmas poinsettia tablecloth, 2 oven mitts, and 1 dish towel.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains 2 lighted glass candle holders, travel tumbler, eyeglass case, wallet, hair accessories kit, and large hanging organizer.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains 7 Barbies and 2 Barbie activity books.
Donated by Susan Swaney
Basket contains 2 candle holders, 8 placemats, 2 tree stocking holders, 1 tablecloth, 3 decorative baskets, 1 light-up tree, and 1 illustrated serving plate.
Donated by Norma Myers
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains vodka, ginger beer, lime juice, Moscow Mule mugs, grooming clippers, mustache scissors & comb, Personal Care kit, Dove Max Care, and 5 pairs of Perry Ellis socks.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains tequila, 4 margarita glasses, margarita mix & salt, citrus squeezer, beach towel, sun hat, beach bag, sunscreen, sunglasses, and hand soap.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Basket contains Man on the Go travel kit, Woman on the Go travel kit, set of packing cube, passport/luggage tag set, Vera Bradley Belt bag & pill case, 2 soap cases, man’s belt bag, 2 luggage tags & 2 straps, 2 cruise lanyards, passport cover, and 2 neck pillows.
Donated by Cindy Gayer and Susan Swaney
Basket contains robe & slippers, aloe socks, bath wrap, hair dryer, head wrap, bath pillow, body scrub brush and massager, bath fizzers, headband & wrist bands, body wash, lotion & body spray, brush & comb, and cosmetic bag.
Donated by Cindy Gayer
Basket contains 7-piece knife set, 10-piece glass prep bowl set, sandwich maker, cordless hand mixer, mini waffle iron, food chopper, bamboo tool set, colander & cookie cutter, salt & pepper set, 2 oven mitts & 2 potholders, 5 hot pads, and rooster wax warmer.
Donated by Anita Sluder
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains Crème de Menthe, Peppermint Schnapps, Crown Royal, Crown Royal Vanilla, Bailey’s, Whipped Cream Vodka, Eggnog Peppermint White Chocolate Bourbon, 6 flavored mixers, 5 various shots, flask, and 4 red crystal highball glasses.
Donated by Pat & Susan Swaney
Must be 21 & over to enter
Basket contains 2 bottles of wine, 4 mugs, 4 plates, 4 hand towels, 2 pot holders, wooden spoon, and spatula.
Donated by Courtyard at the Oaks
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!