2025 Christmas Tree Gala Trees

Abstract Frosty stands about 7 1/2 feet including the top hat with black and white ball ornaments and white snowflakes. The gifts under the tree include 1 small lamp with snowman design, 2 felt snowman figures, 4 mugs, 1 cocktail napkin, and 1 snowman salt & pepper.
Angels on High stands about 6 1/2 feet including the angel tree topper with angel ornaments. The gifts under the tree include 1 set of angels with horns, 1 set of golden wings stocking holder, 1 Dr. William Durnil signed litho print, 1 large framed little girl angel picture, 1 basket of tea with 2 boxes of celestial tea, 4 angel mugs, and 1 body scrub.
The white P.E.O. tree stands about 7 feet and is beautifully decorated in gold. Comes with sea salt cocoa, pumpkin spice cocoa, decorative mug, P. E. O. flower emblem, Book of Devotions, 3 tea towels, 3 inspiration plaques, journal, floral water bottle, floral cosmetic bag, and keychain
The Boyd's Bears tree stands around 5 feet and fully decorated with Boyd's Bears. Includes two medium bear figures and one large bear figure.
The Bronze Ball Beauty tree stands about 7 feet and is fully decorated with gold, silver, and bronze ornaments. Included with the tree are two tickets to Derby Community Foundation's Bronze Ball which will be held Feb. 28, 2026.
The flocked-style Candy Explosion tree stands about 7 feet with the peppermint topper and truly does explode with candy! Decorating the tree are different types of candy cane themed ornaments along with actual boxes of candy. Included with the tree a $25 Derby Plaza Theater gift card, candy-striped throw, candy cane pillow, holiday paper plates & napkins, Harry & David fudge mint cookies, and seven bags of candy.
The Celebrate Red & Green tree stands about 6 1/2 feet with the topper and is decorated with red, green, and gold ornaments. Also comes with tree plush throw, a large cardinal, 3 small cardinals, 2 holiday hand towels, and red basket.
Celebrate the holidays with a different kind of tree. The Christmas in the Palms tree stands about 6 feet and is festively decorated with small multicolored ball ornaments and flamingo ornaments. Included with the tree: Mossy Oak pool chairs, Ladder Ball play set, 3-in-1 sports set, Bubble Jet, comfort chair lounge, plastic flamingos, braided rugs, flamingo umbrella, palm glasses, pinwheels, and miscellaneous beach items.
The flocked-style Christmas Pastels tree stands about 5 1/2 feet and fully decorated with different sized pastel colored ornaments.
The flocked-style Cocoa the Christmas Gnome tree stands about 3 feet with red and green ball ornaments and gnome decorations. Included with the tree are coffee mugs, hot cocoa, marshmallows, Christmas blanket, and Cocoa Gnome picture.
The Cookin at Christmas tree stands about 7 feet decorated with cute kitchen decorations. It includes 12-piece cutlery set, 8-cup food processor, Egg bite maker, Air Fryer, Taste of Home cookbook, Pizza Pasta cookbook, 2 snowflake mugs, set of measuring cups, holiday pot holder, Drip Coffee maker, and cleaning cloth.
The Cowboy Christmas tree stands about 7 feet fully decorated with western themed ornaments such as red bandana ball ornaments and silver cowboy hat topper. Comes with $50 Hog Wild gift card and large wooden decorative boot.
The Crochet Wonder tree aka "Granny's Tree" stands about 7 feet and is beautifully decorated with handmade crocheted snowflakes and angels. Comes with a Santa, melted bottle tray, and snowman candle.
The Derby Police Department tree stands about 8 1/2 feet with red, white, blue, and silver decorations. Can you spot the coffee and donut ornaments? Comes with sports bag, ball cap, Maxx Action police car, 3-piece lights & sounds emergency vehicles, Hot Wheels Pullback police car, Maxx Tract set, Toy Box police car, 3 Hot Wheels cars, lighted police desk sign, police cart shaped whiskey decanter, hero paper weight, 2 car coasters, Paw Patrol giant coloring book & sticker reactivity set, Paw Patrol jumbo coloring book, crayons, and magnet.
The flocked-style DRC tree stands about 7 1/2 feet and is gorgeously decorated with snowflake themed ornaments and ribbon.
The Gift Cards Galore tree stands about 4 feet with approximately $325 worth of gift cards as decorations.
The Golden Elegance tree stands about 7 feet with a wide variety of ornaments in silver and gold. Includes set of angels with lute & flute, battery candle - mercury glass vase with golden flowers & berry clusters, and decor piece 3 tiered balls.
The Golden Senior Moments tree stands about 7 feet with silver and gold themed decorations.
Honoring Joe Herndon
Joe's tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and completely decorated in red, white, and blue. Comes with patriotic themed items: salt & pepper shakers, blue star vase, battery lights, 2 metal stars, balloons, 3 small Christmas trees, star banner, 2 baskets, and 3 sets of s'more extendable forks.
The tree is in memory of Joe Herndon, DHS class of 2001, who died while serving in Iraq in 2004. Scholarships in his honor have been established through Derby High School and the Joseph F. Herndon II VFW Post 7253.
The KPop Demon Hunters Movie inspired tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is beautifully decorated with gold, black, red, pink, and purple ornaments. Included is movie poster with both Huntr/x and Saja Boys characters, iridescent wireless microphone speaker (3x3x10.5 in) with charging cable, mini cup filled with Jelly Belly Boba (flavors include mango milk tea, taro milk tea, matcha milk tea, strawberry milk tea, and Thai milk tea), Zoey's notebook, lavender-colored and infused hair drying towel, handmade stickers (song lyrics, characters, and other movie elements), 3 packs of Ramen, and 5 different flavors of soda cans.
The K-State tree stands at about 3 feet and completely adorned in the school colors. Includes 5 K-State Santa figurines, tea towel, t-shirt from the Dublin, Ireland game (large), Koozie, luggage tag, and key chain.
The KU tree stands at about 3 feet and is filled with the Jayhawk colors. Includes t-shirt (large), deck of playing cards, Koozie, and luggage tag.
The Little Beauty tree stands at 4 feet with decorations of gold, silver, and brown. Comes with a decor pillow. Did you spot the cute little owl sitting pretty at the top?
The lottery tree will have $75 worth of lottery tickets that will be purchased on Wed, December 3.
The Old Fishing Hole tree stands at 6 1/2 feet and fully decorated with fish and green ball ornaments. Includes 2 rods & reels, fishing net, large 3-tier tackle box, 3 goldfish crackers, 1 Swedish Fish candy, 1 gummy worms candy, poly stringer, 2 packages of bobbers, weight sinker set, 2 Mr. Crappie Spin baby, package of fisherman clippers, fisherman forceps, 2 Mr. Crappie lures, 2 packages of minnow lures, Strike King lure, beetle spin lure, 2 rooster tail lures, barrel swivel package, 2 packages of hooks, and su spin blade lure.
The flocked-style Pastel Candy Delight tree stands about 7 feet. Glitter and pastel decorations adorn this tree. Comes with 3 tall nutcrackers.
The flocked Pink and Green tree stands about 4 1/2 feet with ornaments of pink and color and large poinsettias. Included with the tree are 2 Christmas coffee cups, Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, Luminesce: 7-in-1 LED facial sculptor, 3 face & body exfoliating gloves, Lunch crockpot, and The Pioneer Woman: 1.5 quart vintage floral slow cooker.
The white Pinkalicious tree stand about 7 feet with pink ornaments and is based on the children's picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann. Included with the tree: Pinkalicious sticker book, Pinkalicious book with stickers, Melissa & Doug - Create a Princess Wand kit, Merry Pinkalicious book, and small pink basket.
The Precious Moments tree stands about 6 feet and comes with 47 Precious Moments ornaments and 6 Precious Moments figurines.
The Puzzle tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is completely covered by puzzles. Ball ornaments are filled with puzzle pieces. Comes with 4 puzzle box piece sorters and 26 various jigsaw puzzles.
The Racing to the Holiday tree stands about 4 1/2 feet and filled completely with Hot Wheels. Included 55 Hot Wheels matchbox and Monster Jam trucks and cars.
The white Red Glitter tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is gorgeously decorated in a variety of red ornaments. Comes with a large snowman.
The Ringing of the Bell tree is the tallest of the bunch coming in at 9 1/4 feet! Fully decorated with red ball ornaments of many sizes and firefighter themed decorations including a Dalmatian plush toy as a topper. (Yes, we know that is the back of the Dalmatian.) Comes with fireman nutcracker, 5 toy fire trucks, coaster set, 2 car coasters, hero paperweight, Make It Blocks kit fire truck, fire station playset, fire truck decanter, 2 books, 1 coloring book, large wooden fire truck, and kid's tool kit.
The multi-colored flocked Roald Dahl inspired tree stands about 6 feet and is decorated with ball ornaments in a variety of colors and handmade decorations. Includes 4 Roald Dahl paperback books (James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator), Double Feature DVD (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), 4 Wonka Chocolate bars, set of colored felt-tip markers, chocolate cake mix, chocolate frosting, set of 3 journals, popcorn, candle, 3 bags/boxes of candy, and needle Fox felting kit.
The Rotary Toy tree stands about 7 1/2 feet and is decorated with a variety of toys. Includes games 3D Crystal Galaxy, Mother Earth, Sticker Bomb!, Movie Like Me, Pets, and Sides.
Must be 21 & older to enter
The Sage and Champagne Date Night tree stands at about 7 feet and beautifully decorated with a variety of ornaments. Includes a variety of gift cards: Date night at home ($25 Sigs, $20 Dillons, $20 K & S Liquor), Casual night out ($40 Bowling Alley, $20 Pizza John's, $20 Derby Plaza Theater), and Special night ($50 Layali and bottle of champagne).
The Shimmering Winter tree stands at about 7 feet and elegantly decorated in white and silver ornaments. Includes a wreath, snowman, and 2 Robert Stanley elves.
The Teacher's Paradise tree stands at about 7 1/2 feet and was completely loaded up with all the supplies a teacher would need by the El Paso Rebekah Lodge #741 of Derby. This isn't everything. Check out the second image for a full list of all the gifts on and under the tree!
The flocked Traveler's Delight tree stands about 8 1/2 feet and decorated with ball ornaments in a variety of colors. Includes 20" suitcase, 14" boarding tote, 10" utility kit, 3-piece Vera Bradley make-up bag, small "My Pillow" travel pillow & case, fleece throw, neck pillow, clear plastic backpack, 28 can Coleman portable cooler, and basket of miscellaneous travel accessories.
The Willow Tree stands about 5 1/2 feet with 29 Willow Tree ornaments, small pillow, and display shelf unit.
The Woodland tree stands at about 7 1/2 feet and adorned with a variety of forest creatures. Comes with pillow, 3 Santa figures, serving plate, tree stump pillow, Christmas card holder, 2 poinsettia crates with floral arrangements, and tri-serving dish.
The WSU tree stands about 3 feet and is bursting with the school colors. Includes 2 t-shirts (1 3XL & 1 XL), stocking hat, pennant, Koozie, and luggage tag.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!