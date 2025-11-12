2025 Christmas Tree Gala Trees

Honoring Joe Herndon

Joe's tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and completely decorated in red, white, and blue. Comes with patriotic themed items: salt & pepper shakers, blue star vase, battery lights, 2 metal stars, balloons, 3 small Christmas trees, star banner, 2 baskets, and 3 sets of s'more extendable forks.

The tree is in memory of Joe Herndon, DHS class of 2001, who died while serving in Iraq in 2004. Scholarships in his honor have been established through Derby High School and the Joseph F. Herndon II VFW Post 7253.