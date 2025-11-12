2025 Christmas Tree Gala Trees

Abstract Frosty Tree by American Family Insurance
$2.50

Abstract Frosty stands about 7 1/2 feet including the top hat with black and white ball ornaments and white snowflakes. The gifts under the tree include 1 small lamp with snowman design, 2 felt snowman figures, 4 mugs, 1 cocktail napkin, and 1 snowman salt & pepper.

Angels on High Tree by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

Angels on High stands about 6 1/2 feet including the angel tree topper with angel ornaments. The gifts under the tree include 1 set of angels with horns, 1 set of golden wings stocking holder, 1 Dr. William Durnil signed litho print, 1 large framed little girl angel picture, 1 basket of tea with 2 boxes of celestial tea, 4 angel mugs, and 1 body scrub.

P.E.O. Chapter HT by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

The white P.E.O. tree stands about 7 feet and is beautifully decorated in gold. Comes with sea salt cocoa, pumpkin spice cocoa, decorative mug, P. E. O. flower emblem, Book of Devotions, 3 tea towels, 3 inspiration plaques, journal, floral water bottle, floral cosmetic bag, and keychain

Boyd's Bears Tree by Susan Swaney and Cindy Osborn
$2.50

The Boyd's Bears tree stands around 5 feet and fully decorated with Boyd's Bears. Includes two medium bear figures and one large bear figure.

Bronze Ball Beauty Tree by Derby Community Foundation
$2.50

The Bronze Ball Beauty tree stands about 7 feet and is fully decorated with gold, silver, and bronze ornaments. Included with the tree are two tickets to Derby Community Foundation's Bronze Ball which will be held Feb. 28, 2026.

Candy Explosion Tree by Derby 4-H Club
$2.50

The flocked-style Candy Explosion tree stands about 7 feet with the peppermint topper and truly does explode with candy! Decorating the tree are different types of candy cane themed ornaments along with actual boxes of candy. Included with the tree a $25 Derby Plaza Theater gift card, candy-striped throw, candy cane pillow, holiday paper plates & napkins, Harry & David fudge mint cookies, and seven bags of candy.

Celebrate Red & Green Tree by Betty Wilken
$2.50

The Celebrate Red & Green tree stands about 6 1/2 feet with the topper and is decorated with red, green, and gold ornaments. Also comes with tree plush throw, a large cardinal, 3 small cardinals, 2 holiday hand towels, and red basket.

Christmas in the Palms Tree by Dana Quigley
$2.50

Celebrate the holidays with a different kind of tree. The Christmas in the Palms tree stands about 6 feet and is festively decorated with small multicolored ball ornaments and flamingo ornaments. Included with the tree: Mossy Oak pool chairs, Ladder Ball play set, 3-in-1 sports set, Bubble Jet, comfort chair lounge, plastic flamingos, braided rugs, flamingo umbrella, palm glasses, pinwheels, and miscellaneous beach items.

Christmas Pastels Tree by Eleven Eleven Property Improvement
$2.50

The flocked-style Christmas Pastels tree stands about 5 1/2 feet and fully decorated with different sized pastel colored ornaments.

Cocoa the Christmas Gnome Tree by Eric & Mandy Petre
$2.50

The flocked-style Cocoa the Christmas Gnome tree stands about 3 feet with red and green ball ornaments and gnome decorations. Included with the tree are coffee mugs, hot cocoa, marshmallows, Christmas blanket, and Cocoa Gnome picture.

Cookin at Christmas Tree by Glitter Gals
$2.50

The Cookin at Christmas tree stands about 7 feet decorated with cute kitchen decorations. It includes 12-piece cutlery set, 8-cup food processor, Egg bite maker, Air Fryer, Taste of Home cookbook, Pizza Pasta cookbook, 2 snowflake mugs, set of measuring cups, holiday pot holder, Drip Coffee maker, and cleaning cloth.

Cowboy Christmas Tree by Xi Beta Lambda Sorority
$2.50

The Cowboy Christmas tree stands about 7 feet fully decorated with western themed ornaments such as red bandana ball ornaments and silver cowboy hat topper. Comes with $50 Hog Wild gift card and large wooden decorative boot.

Crochet Wonder Tree by Courtyard at the Oaks
$2.50

The Crochet Wonder tree aka "Granny's Tree" stands about 7 feet and is beautifully decorated with handmade crocheted snowflakes and angels. Comes with a Santa, melted bottle tray, and snowman candle.

Derby Police Department Tree
$2.50

The Derby Police Department tree stands about 8 1/2 feet with red, white, blue, and silver decorations. Can you spot the coffee and donut ornaments? Comes with sports bag, ball cap, Maxx Action police car, 3-piece lights & sounds emergency vehicles, Hot Wheels Pullback police car, Maxx Tract set, Toy Box police car, 3 Hot Wheels cars, lighted police desk sign, police cart shaped whiskey decanter, hero paper weight, 2 car coasters, Paw Patrol giant coloring book & sticker reactivity set, Paw Patrol jumbo coloring book, crayons, and magnet.

DRC Tree
$2.50

The flocked-style DRC tree stands about 7 1/2 feet and is gorgeously decorated with snowflake themed ornaments and ribbon.

Gift Cards Galore Tree by State Farm - Rael Hodgson Office
$2.50

The Gift Cards Galore tree stands about 4 feet with approximately $325 worth of gift cards as decorations.

Golden Elegance Tree by Susan Swaney & Cindy Osborn
$2.50

The Golden Elegance tree stands about 7 feet with a wide variety of ornaments in silver and gold. Includes set of angels with lute & flute, battery candle - mercury glass vase with golden flowers & berry clusters, and decor piece 3 tiered balls.

Golden Senior Moments Tree by Derby Senior Center
$2.50

The Golden Senior Moments tree stands about 7 feet with silver and gold themed decorations.

Joe's Tree by Virginia Evans item
Joe's Tree by Virginia Evans
$2.50

Honoring Joe Herndon

Joe's tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and completely decorated in red, white, and blue. Comes with patriotic themed items: salt & pepper shakers, blue star vase, battery lights, 2 metal stars, balloons, 3 small Christmas trees, star banner, 2 baskets, and 3 sets of s'more extendable forks.

The tree is in memory of Joe Herndon, DHS class of 2001, who died while serving in Iraq in 2004. Scholarships in his honor have been established through Derby High School and the Joseph F. Herndon II VFW Post 7253.

KPop Demon Hunters Movie Tree by Chloe Brown
$2.50

The KPop Demon Hunters Movie inspired tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is beautifully decorated with gold, black, red, pink, and purple ornaments. Included is movie poster with both Huntr/x and Saja Boys characters, iridescent wireless microphone speaker (3x3x10.5 in) with charging cable, mini cup filled with Jelly Belly Boba (flavors include mango milk tea, taro milk tea, matcha milk tea, strawberry milk tea, and Thai milk tea), Zoey's notebook, lavender-colored and infused hair drying towel, handmade stickers (song lyrics, characters, and other movie elements), 3 packs of Ramen, and 5 different flavors of soda cans.

K-State Tree by Cindy Osborn & Betty Wilken
$2.50

The K-State tree stands at about 3 feet and completely adorned in the school colors. Includes 5 K-State Santa figurines, tea towel, t-shirt from the Dublin, Ireland game (large), Koozie, luggage tag, and key chain.

KU Tree by Cindy Osborn
$2.50

The KU tree stands at about 3 feet and is filled with the Jayhawk colors. Includes t-shirt (large), deck of playing cards, Koozie, and luggage tag.

Little Beauty by Fall Prevention Coalition
$2.50

The Little Beauty tree stands at 4 feet with decorations of gold, silver, and brown. Comes with a decor pillow. Did you spot the cute little owl sitting pretty at the top?

Lottery Tree by Ted & Patty Austin
$2.50

The lottery tree will have $75 worth of lottery tickets that will be purchased on Wed, December 3.

Old Fishing Hole Tree by Anita Sluder
$2.50

The Old Fishing Hole tree stands at 6 1/2 feet and fully decorated with fish and green ball ornaments. Includes 2 rods & reels, fishing net, large 3-tier tackle box, 3 goldfish crackers, 1 Swedish Fish candy, 1 gummy worms candy, poly stringer, 2 packages of bobbers, weight sinker set, 2 Mr. Crappie Spin baby, package of fisherman clippers, fisherman forceps, 2 Mr. Crappie lures, 2 packages of minnow lures, Strike King lure, beetle spin lure, 2 rooster tail lures, barrel swivel package, 2 packages of hooks, and su spin blade lure.

Pastel Candy Delight Tree by Lori Payne and Mikala Deck
$2.50

The flocked-style Pastel Candy Delight tree stands about 7 feet. Glitter and pastel decorations adorn this tree. Comes with 3 tall nutcrackers.

Pink and Green Tree by Oakley Bexten
$2.50

The flocked Pink and Green tree stands about 4 1/2 feet with ornaments of pink and color and large poinsettias. Included with the tree are 2 Christmas coffee cups, Texas Roadhouse steak sauce, Luminesce: 7-in-1 LED facial sculptor, 3 face & body exfoliating gloves, Lunch crockpot, and The Pioneer Woman: 1.5 quart vintage floral slow cooker.

Pinkalicious by Norma Myers & Kendra McKervey
$2.50

The white Pinkalicious tree stand about 7 feet with pink ornaments and is based on the children's picture book Pinkalicious by Victoria Kann. Included with the tree: Pinkalicious sticker book, Pinkalicious book with stickers, Melissa & Doug - Create a Princess Wand kit, Merry Pinkalicious book, and small pink basket.

Precious Moments Tree by Jim and Patsy Hickman
$2.50

The Precious Moments tree stands about 6 feet and comes with 47 Precious Moments ornaments and 6 Precious Moments figurines.

Puzzle Tree by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

The Puzzle tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is completely covered by puzzles. Ball ornaments are filled with puzzle pieces. Comes with 4 puzzle box piece sorters and 26 various jigsaw puzzles.

Racing to the Holiday Tree by Maretta Unruh & Marla Sheppard
$2.50

The Racing to the Holiday tree stands about 4 1/2 feet and filled completely with Hot Wheels. Included 55 Hot Wheels matchbox and Monster Jam trucks and cars.

Red Glitter Tree by Susan Swaney
$2.50

The white Red Glitter tree stands about 6 1/2 feet and is gorgeously decorated in a variety of red ornaments. Comes with a large snowman.

Ringing of the Bell Tree by Derby Fire & Rescue
$2.50

The Ringing of the Bell tree is the tallest of the bunch coming in at 9 1/4 feet! Fully decorated with red ball ornaments of many sizes and firefighter themed decorations including a Dalmatian plush toy as a topper. (Yes, we know that is the back of the Dalmatian.) Comes with fireman nutcracker, 5 toy fire trucks, coaster set, 2 car coasters, hero paperweight, Make It Blocks kit fire truck, fire station playset, fire truck decanter, 2 books, 1 coloring book, large wooden fire truck, and kid's tool kit.

Roald Dahl Tree by Derby Public Library
$2.50

The multi-colored flocked Roald Dahl inspired tree stands about 6 feet and is decorated with ball ornaments in a variety of colors and handmade decorations. Includes 4 Roald Dahl paperback books (James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator), Double Feature DVD (Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory/Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), 4 Wonka Chocolate bars, set of colored felt-tip markers, chocolate cake mix, chocolate frosting, set of 3 journals, popcorn, candle, 3 bags/boxes of candy, and needle Fox felting kit.

Rotary Toy Tree by Rotary Club of Derby
$2.50

The Rotary Toy tree stands about 7 1/2 feet and is decorated with a variety of toys. Includes games 3D Crystal Galaxy, Mother Earth, Sticker Bomb!, Movie Like Me, Pets, and Sides.

Sage and Champagne Tree by Cindy Osborn
$2.50

Must be 21 & older to enter

The Sage and Champagne Date Night tree stands at about 7 feet and beautifully decorated with a variety of ornaments. Includes a variety of gift cards: Date night at home ($25 Sigs, $20 Dillons, $20 K & S Liquor), Casual night out ($40 Bowling Alley, $20 Pizza John's, $20 Derby Plaza Theater), and Special night ($50 Layali and bottle of champagne).

Shimmering Winter Tree by Betty Wilken item
Shimmering Winter Tree by Betty Wilken
$2.50

The Shimmering Winter tree stands at about 7 feet and elegantly decorated in white and silver ornaments. Includes a wreath, snowman, and 2 Robert Stanley elves.

Teacher's Paradise Tree by El Paso Rebekah Lodge #741 item
Teacher's Paradise Tree by El Paso Rebekah Lodge #741
$2.50

The Teacher's Paradise tree stands at about 7 1/2 feet and was completely loaded up with all the supplies a teacher would need by the El Paso Rebekah Lodge #741 of Derby. This isn't everything. Check out the second image for a full list of all the gifts on and under the tree!

Traveler's Delight Tree by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

The flocked Traveler's Delight tree stands about 8 1/2 feet and decorated with ball ornaments in a variety of colors. Includes 20" suitcase, 14" boarding tote, 10" utility kit, 3-piece Vera Bradley make-up bag, small "My Pillow" travel pillow & case, fleece throw, neck pillow, clear plastic backpack, 28 can Coleman portable cooler, and basket of miscellaneous travel accessories.

Willow Tree by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

The Willow Tree stands about 5 1/2 feet with 29 Willow Tree ornaments, small pillow, and display shelf unit.

Woodland Tree by Cindy Gayer
$2.50

The Woodland tree stands at about 7 1/2 feet and adorned with a variety of forest creatures. Comes with pillow, 3 Santa figures, serving plate, tree stump pillow, Christmas card holder, 2 poinsettia crates with floral arrangements, and tri-serving dish.

WSU Tree by Cindy Osborn
$2.50

The WSU tree stands about 3 feet and is bursting with the school colors. Includes 2 t-shirts (1 3XL & 1 XL), stocking hat, pennant, Koozie, and luggage tag.

