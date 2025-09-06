2025 Christmas Tree Lane ~ Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

Orange Pavilion – National Orange Show Event Center 690 South Arrowhead Ave.

San Bernardino, CA 92408

Dinner Gala
$175

Full-priced tickets purchased after October 25, 2025

Luncheon
$125

Full-priced tickets purchased after October 25, 2025

Opportunity Tickets - pre-bundle of 35
$100

Pay for your tickets now and pick them up at the event! Tickets will be available at the event as well.

PRESENTING SPONSOR
$15,000

$15,000+ and you receive:
• Name in Title Position on program, event mailings, any print advertising and event signage
• Name in Title Position on radio spots
• Name or Logo on big screens (camera-ready artwork provided by donor)
• Recognition and introduction from the stage
• Name on event signage
• 2 Tables (20 seats) at event

SANTA’S ELVES
$7,500

$7,500 and you receive:
• Name on event mailings, any print advertising, and event signage
• Name on radio spots
• Name or Logo on big screens (camera-ready artwork provided by donor)
• Recognition and introduction from the stage
• 1 Table (10 seats) at event

SANTA’S HELPERS
$3,750

$3,750 and you receive:
Your name on any print advertising and event signage
Name or Logo on big screens (camera ready artwork provided by donor)
4 seats at event

UNDERWRITER
$1,500

• Name on event any print advertising and event signage

PATRON
$100

$100 - $1499 and you receive:
• Name on event signage

TREE SPONSOR
$1,500

$1,500 and you receive:
• Name on event signage
• Name on placard located at tree

DEDICATION SPONSOR
$500

$500 and you receive:
• Personal dedication will be displaced on signage Schweitzer Community tree or a specific tree of your choice

TREE GIFT SPONSOR
$500

you receive:
• Name on program, event mailings, any print advertising and event signage

FUND A CHILD DONATIONS
$50

$50 per child sponsored
Donations used by Santa Claus, Inc. to provide new clothing, toys, and books for an underprivileged child.

