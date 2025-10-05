2025 Christmas Tree Lighting Event

This ticket grants access to the tree lighting event and all the activities that are associated with. Purchases of food and beverages can be made separately at the event from the vendors. This ticket is non-transferrable, non-resellable, and non-refundable. St. Ephrem (its staff and representatives) reserve the right to cancel, modify, or otherwise alter the reservation made by this purchase. Should any communications with the purchaser become necessary, we will try to contact all involved parties as needed.