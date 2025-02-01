2025 Clan MacLeod AGM in Nashville, TN

For over half a century the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has been home to a growing collection of over 2.5 million artifacts, including one-of-a-kind recordings, films, instruments, and more. Witness everything from Hank William’s cherished Martin guitar to Elvis Presley’s custom Cadillac, to outfits and instruments from all your favorite artists! Our special group rate includes a guided tour of the historic RCA Studio B- where countless artists recorded many of their biggest hits; Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and Elvis Presley are just a few of the big names that recorded there. Admission to the museum and Hall of Fame are included as well as transportation to and from our hotel in Franklin.

For over half a century the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has been home to a growing collection of over 2.5 million artifacts, including one-of-a-kind recordings, films, instruments, and more. Witness everything from Hank William’s cherished Martin guitar to Elvis Presley’s custom Cadillac, to outfits and instruments from all your favorite artists! Our special group rate includes a guided tour of the historic RCA Studio B- where countless artists recorded many of their biggest hits; Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and Elvis Presley are just a few of the big names that recorded there. Admission to the museum and Hall of Fame are included as well as transportation to and from our hotel in Franklin.

More details...