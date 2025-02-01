2025 Clan MacLeod AGM in Nashville, TN

Attendee ticket includes meeting attendance, one ticket to our Saturday night Clan MacLeod Dinner, and a special group visit to The Hermitage- President Andrew Jackson's home. The Hermitage tour will occur on Saturday February 2nd(transportation included). Refunds are accepted up until July 1st. Contact Lorna McLeod at [email protected]
Country Music Hall of Fame and RCA Studio B tour- ADD ON
$55
For over half a century the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum has been home to a growing collection of over 2.5 million artifacts, including one-of-a-kind recordings, films, instruments, and more. Witness everything from Hank William’s cherished Martin guitar to Elvis Presley’s custom Cadillac, to outfits and instruments from all your favorite artists! Our special group rate includes a guided tour of the historic RCA Studio B- where countless artists recorded many of their biggest hits; Dolly Parton, Waylon Jennings, and Elvis Presley are just a few of the big names that recorded there. Admission to the museum and Hall of Fame are included as well as transportation to and from our hotel in Franklin.
Ryman Auditorium- the original Grand Ole Opry ADD-ON
$42
Visit music's most iconic stage- includes a guided tour of the auditorium's backstage and dressing rooms decorated with extensive memorabilia. See over 20 exhibits with items from influential performers. Every ticketed visitor receives a once-in-a-lifetime souvenir photo taken on the Ryman stage. Transportation is included to and from the hotel in Franklin.
Saturday evening Clan MacLeod Gala ONLY
$75
This ticket is for Saturday evening dinner, program, and entertainment. This category is meant for those who may be local members or guests and will NOT be attending the AGM.
