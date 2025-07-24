2025 Clarksburg Christmas Parade Registration

Choose this item if you are a municipality, school, or government official/entity that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025. Fairs & Festivals Queens are included here. There is no cost, but we need to know that you are coming!
Select this item if you are a non-profit business that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025.
Choose this item if you are a business or politician that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025.
