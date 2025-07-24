2025 Clarksburg Christmas Parade Registration

321 W Pike St

Clarksburg, WV 26301

Parade (Municipality, Gov't, School, Queen)
free

Choose this item if you are a municipality, school, or government official/entity that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025. Fairs & Festivals Queens are included here. There is no cost, but we need to know that you are coming!

Parade (Non-profit Organization)
$10

Select this item if you are a non-profit business that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025.

Parade (For-Profit Business or Political Candidates)
$20

Choose this item if you are a business or politician that wishes to participate in the parade on Friday, December 5, 2025.

