Friends Of Caroline Hospice Of Beaufort Inc

Friends Of Caroline Hospice Of Beaufort Inc

2025 Clay Shoot Tournament

2215 Log Hall Rd

Ridgeland, SC 29936, USA

Team
$1,200

- 4-person team includes golf cart with team signage - BBQ lunch - Event swag - Shooters bag with ammunition- Professional photos

Bag Sponsor
$650
Single Shooter
$300

BBQ lunch - Event swag - Shooters bag with ammunition- Professional photos

Port-A-John Sponsor
$300

This sponsorship includes logo placed on the port-a-johns as well as volunteer tee shirts and recognition on the website.

Big Dog Sponsor
$2,500

- 1) 4 person team with all team benefits
- 2 additional lunch guests
- Logo on 5 signs including driving route, registration & stations
- Sponsor table
- Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirt & Social Media

Top Gun Sponsor
$5,000

- 2) 4 person teams with all team benefits
- 4 additional lunch guests
- Logo on 8 signs including driving route, registration & stations
- Sponsor table
- Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirt & Social Media

Station Sponsor
$500

- Logo on 1 sign at a station at the event
_- Lunch for 2
- Sponsor table at Registration
- Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

Award Sponsor
$500

-Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-awards will be "presented by..." on all platforms and you or someone from your organization will have the opportunity to be in person to present the awards

-two lunch tickets

Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,500

-Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-golf carts will be branded with your logo as "sponsored by..."

-two lunch tickets

Lunch Sponsor
$3,500

-two lunch tickets

-Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-signs at lunch stating your organization sponsored the lunch

-table set up during lunch with your companies informatiom

-chance to speak to over 100 shooters, staff and volunteers during lunch about your organization

Swag Sponsorship
$1,000

-logo placed on swag given out during the clay shoot

-two lunch tickets

--Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-ability to have a table during lunch with other vendors

Clays Sponsorship
$3,000

-two lunch tickets

-Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-ability to have a table during lunch with other vendors


Ammo Sponsorship
$3,000

-logo placed on ammo given out during the shoot

-two lunch tickets

--Recognition at event, FOC website, staff tee shirts & Social Media

-ability to have a table during lunch with other vendors

