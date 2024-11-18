2025 Clays Against Crime - Sponsorship

-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters) -2 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters) -2 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags

More details...