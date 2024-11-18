2025 Clays Against Crime - Sponsorship

-Entry for 3 Teams (12 shooters)
-3 Carts
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo on pre & post event emails
-Logo/Company name placement at 4 shooting stations
-Availability to set up a booth/table at the event
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
-Entry for 3 Teams (12 shooters)
-3 Carts
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo on pre & post event emails
-Logo/Company name placement at 4 shooting stations
-Availability to set up a booth/table at the event
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name placement in guest seating and food services areas
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name placement in guest seating and food services areas
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
SWAT Sponsor
$2,500
-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters)
-2 Carts
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations
-Availability to set up a booth/table at the event
-Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters)
-2 Carts
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations
-Availability to set up a booth/table at the event
-Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Paddy Wagon Sponsor
$2,500
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name on all event carts
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo in event program
-Logo/Company name on all event carts
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Most Wanted Sponsor
$1,000
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo/Company name placement at a shooting station
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters)
-1 Cart
-Logo placement on website
-Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages
-Logo/Company name placement at a shooting station
-Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Tipster Reward/Station Sponsor
$250
-Logo/Company name at a shooting station
-Logo/Company name at a shooting station
Add a donation for East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc
$
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