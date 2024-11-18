Hosted by

East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Program Inc

About this event

2025 Clays Against Crime - Sponsorship

410 Hardin Rd

Kodak, TN 37764, USA

Felony Reward Sponsorship
$5,000
-Entry for 3 Teams (12 shooters) -3 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo on pre & post event emails -Logo/Company name placement at 4 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Lunch Sponsor
$3,000
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement in guest seating and food services areas -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
SWAT Sponsor
$2,500
-Entry for 2 Teams (8 shooters) -2 Carts -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Availability to set up a booth/table at the event -Logo/Company name placement at 2 shooting stations -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Paddy Wagon Sponsor
$2,500
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo in event program -Logo/Company name on all event carts -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Most Wanted Sponsor
$1,000
-Entry for 1 Team (4 shooters) -1 Cart -Logo placement on website -Logo featured on ETV-CS social media pages -Logo/Company name placement at a shooting station -Promo items in participant and volunteer event bags
Tipster Reward/Station Sponsor
$250
-Logo/Company name at a shooting station
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