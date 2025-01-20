Coptic Orthodox Diocese of the Southern United States
2025 Clergy Meeting
Double Occupancy
$350
$350 for a double occupancy room
$350 for a double occupancy room
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Single Occupancy
$500
$500 for a single occupancy room
$500 for a single occupancy room
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Arriving Sunday Night
$100
If your reverence will stay an extra night on Sunday 2/16 , please add $100
If your reverence will stay an extra night on Sunday 2/16 , please add $100
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Additionall Payment
$150
If your reverence wants to pay the $150 difference separately
If your reverence wants to pay the $150 difference separately
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout