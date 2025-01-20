2025 Clergy Meeting

Double Occupancy
$350
$350 for a double occupancy room
Single Occupancy
$500
$500 for a single occupancy room
Arriving Sunday Night
$100
If your reverence will stay an extra night on Sunday 2/16 , please add $100
Additionall Payment
$150
If your reverence wants to pay the $150 difference separately

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing