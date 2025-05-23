2025 Cleveland GAA Golf Outing

Hosted by
About this event
18 Holes, driving range, shared cart, drinks, lunch at turn, dinner.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
4 people - 18 Holes, driving range, shared carts, drinks, lunch at turn, dinner.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Dinner Only.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Sign at Tee Box.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Includes foursome and company logo on beverage cart.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Access to hole tee box for your company's advertisement. Sponsor responsible for all tents, chairs, and tables at the hole. Tee box signage provided by Cleveland GAA.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Includes foursome for outing and one hosted hole (see above).
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Exclusive signage at the driving range. Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Exclusive signage at the practice green.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Company logo on beverage cart and recognition at awards dinner - Does not include Foursome for golf
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!