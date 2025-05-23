Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

Cleveland Saint Pat's/Saint Jarlath's GF

2025 Cleveland GAA Golf Outing

665 US Grant St

Lagrange, OH 44050, USA

Individual Golfer
$135

18 Holes, driving range, shared cart, drinks, lunch at turn, dinner.
Remember you can select a contribution of $0 for the "fee" to Zeffy without affect to the GAA.

Foursome
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 people - 18 Holes, driving range, shared carts, drinks, lunch at turn, dinner.
Dinner Only
$50

Dinner Only.

Basic Hole Sponsor
$100

Sign at Tee Box.
Beverage Cart Sponsor w/ Foursome
$1,250

Includes foursome and company logo on beverage cart.
Hosted Hole Sponsor
$700

Access to hole tee box for your company's advertisement. Sponsor responsible for all tents, chairs, and tables at the hole. Tee box signage provided by Cleveland GAA.
Platinum Sponsor
$1,000

Includes foursome for outing and one hosted hole (see above).
Driving Range Sponsor
$500

Exclusive signage at the driving range.

Practice Green Sponsor
$500

Exclusive signage at the practice green.
Beverage Cart Sponsor
$700

Company logo on beverage cart and recognition at awards dinner - Does not include Foursome for golf
