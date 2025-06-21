form_archived

2025 Cleveland, OH Lamb-Shaffer Syndrome T-shirts

addExtraDonation

$

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$15
I will be using Gildan Softstyle t-shirts. These are a soft, unisex sized shirt.
Shipping
$7
Please add this ONLY if you would like your shirts shipped. Otherwise, they will be available at the gathering!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing