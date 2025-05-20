2025 Clifford Campout

Hosted by
About this event
Purchase one ticket for each person (3 years old and older) attending the campout. Note that every child attending needs to be with a parent or guardian for the entire event. (One parent/guardian can supervise multiple children in a family.) If you need vouchers to cover the cost of the campout for your family, visit the Family Center or reach out to [email protected].
Purchase this ticket if you plan to only stay for dinner and the movie and will NOT be camping - one ticket for each person (3 years old and older). Note that every child attending needs to be with a parent or guardian for the entire event. If you need vouchers to cover the cost of the campout for your family, visit the Family Center or reach out to [email protected].
Support a Clifford family by covering the cost of one campout ticket!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!