2025 Clothed N Strength 5th Anniversary Fundraiser: Fashion, Food, Jazz Music and More!

Your ticket purchase for this event entitles you to enjoy a delectable lunch, live jazz music, a captivating fashion show, as well as the chance to participate in raffles for luxurious gift baskets. In addition, you will have the opportunity to browse and purchase items from select vendors. This event promises an abundance of entertainment and fun, all in support of a noble cause.
Sponsor
$1,000
The package includes a reserved table for 10 guests, 10 raffle tickets, and a full-page advertisement in the program booklet, if purchased by June 20th, and you or your organization will be acknowledged on the monitor during the event. Additionally, your organization will receive recognition during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the future building of Clothed N Strength.
Vendor Space
$100
We are pleased to invite you to participate as a vendor at our upcoming special event. Due to high demand and limited availability, we urge you to secure your vendor space without delay. This is a unique opportunity to showcase your products or services to a targeted audience. We look forward to having you join us at this exclusive event.
