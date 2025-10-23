2025 CNY Real Estate Conference Vendor Expo

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Syracuse, NY 13204, USA
If you would like to table at the Destiny Mall specifically for the Tabling Expo on the 3rd floor from 2-4PM on 11/13. Each table reservation includes:
Note: Donors and Sponsors have subsidized the tabling pricing. If reserved, your company is required to table for 2 hours from 2-4PM on 11/13.
Unlock the full conference experience with access to all speaker sessions, industry panels, and breakout discussions, plus our keynote presentation and student innovation showcase. Enjoy networking with top real estate leaders and receive the CNY Savings Passport with up to $300 in local savings.
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