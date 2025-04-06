Association Of Memorial Stair Climbs

2025 CNY Stair Climb

207 Genesee St

Utica, NY 13501, USA

Individual Climber
$50

Individual Climber Ticket

Volunteer for the climb
Free

Volunteer ticket

RELAY Climber
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

You can share the climb with a partner. You both will receive the same keep sake tag but only one tag to hang. Both climbers will receive full climber packets.

Virtual Climber
$50

Can't make it for the day of the climb. Sign up before Sept 1st and we will ship you a climber packet and tag for someone to climb for. This option is open to anyone to do and you can climb, walk, run, etc any amount you wish that is symbolic of 9/11.

