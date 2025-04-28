2025 CO Gold Speedskating Summer Ice Session

This is for the 2nd skater and any other additional skaters in a household, and is ONLY available to those that have let Holly know they are committing to the full summer session, but need a payment option. Payments are due no later than May 4th and June 8th. Sessions purchased will only be valid from May 4, 2025 - August 24, 2025.

This is for the 2nd skater and any other additional skaters in a household, and is ONLY available to those that have let Holly know they are committing to the full summer session, but need a payment option. Payments are due no later than May 4th and June 8th. Sessions purchased will only be valid from May 4, 2025 - August 24, 2025.

More details...