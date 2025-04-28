2025 CO Gold Speedskating Summer Ice Session

This is for the 1st skater of a household that is committing to pay for the full-summer session in full (club membership is required).
Sessions purchased will only be valid from May 4, 2025 - August 24, 2025.
2025 CGS - Full Summer Session (2nd Skater+)
$400
This is for the 2nd skater and any other additional skaters of a household that are committing to pay for the full-summer session in full (club membership is required).
This is for the 1st skater of a household and is ONLY available to those that have let Holly know they are committing to the full summer session, but need a payment option. Payments are due no later than May 4th and June 8th.
2025 CGS - Full Summer Session (Payment option- 2nd Skater+)
$200
This is for the 2nd skater and any other additional skaters in a household, and is ONLY available to those that have let Holly know they are committing to the full summer session, but need a payment option. Payments are due no later than May 4th and June 8th.
2025 CGS - Summer Drop-In Per Session (1st Skater)
$60
This is for the 1st skater of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $60 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid from May 4, 2025 - August 24, 2025.
2025 CGS - Summer Drop-In Per Session (2nd Skater+)
$50
This is for the 2nd skater and any additional skaters of a household. Each session can be purchased separately at $50 per session (you may purchase more than one at a time - change the quantity). Sessions purchased will only be valid from May 4, 2025 - August 24, 2025.
CO Gold Club Membership (Summer 2025)
$50
For skaters that are joining the club after May 1, 2025 for the 24-25 season. This club membership will be valid through August 31, 2025.
CO Gold Club Skate Rental (Summer 2025 - 1st Skater)
$75
For club members ONLY. This is for the 1st skater of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the summer and will need to be turned in on August 24, 2025.
CO Gold Club Skate Rental (Summer 2025 - 2nd Skater+)
$50
For club members ONLY. This is for the 2nd skater and any additional skaters of a household. This will allow for you take the skates with you throughout the summer and will need to be turned in on August 24, 2025.
