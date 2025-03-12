2025 Coal City Junior Woman's Club Spring Market

Hosted by
These are items that are made or enhanced by individuals. Examples would be: Wooden signs, baby clothes and accessories, Crochet items, handmade jewelry, decorative glassware, Home baked goods, etc.
THIS IS FOR 1 10X10 SPACE. You may purchase more than 1 space if needed.
This is an OUTDOOR vendor show. Vendors must provide their own tables, tents/canopies, & chairs.
People who sell a company’s brand of products as a form of income. Examples would be: Tupperware, Pampered Chef, Color Street, Mary Kay, Norwex, etc.
THIS IS FOR 1 10X10 SPACE. You may purchase more than 1 space if needed.
This is an OUTDOOR vendor show. Vendors must provide their own tables, tents/canopies, & chairs.
Information or items that are distributed to the public for community awareness or fundraising purposes. Examples would be: Churches, Boy/Girl Scouts, school groups, FFA, etc.
THIS IS FOR 1 10X10 SPACE. You may purchase more than 1 space if needed.
This is an OUTDOOR vendor show. Vendors must provide their own tables, tents/canopies, & chairs.
Licensed Trucks or vans that serve food and/or drinks as a business. $75
You must have the correct amount for payment when you send in your application or it may be rejected. Please contact us if you have questions.
You may purchase more than 1 space if needed.
This is an OUTDOOR vendor show. Vendors must provide their own tables, tents/canopies, & chairs.
