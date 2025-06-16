2025 Coastal Bend Juneteenth Merch

2025 Festival Tshirt - Medium item
2025 Festival Tshirt - Medium item
2025 Festival Tshirt - Medium
$18
Official Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival tshirt. Available in specific size indicated - MEDIUM. Non transferable.
2025 Festival Tshirt - LARGE item
2025 Festival Tshirt - LARGE item
2025 Festival Tshirt - LARGE
$18
Official Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival tshirt. Available in specific size indicated - LARGE. Non transferable.
2025 Festival Tshirt - XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - XL
$18
Official Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival tshirt. Available in specific size indicated - XLARGE. Non transferable.
2025 Festival Tshirt - 2XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - 2XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - 2XL
$22
Official Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival tshirt. Available in specific size indicated - 2XLARGE. Non transferable.
2025 Festival Tshirt - 3XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - 3XL item
2025 Festival Tshirt - 3XL
$24
Official Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival tshirt. Available in specific size indicated - 3XLARGE. Non transferable.
2025 Festival Fan item
2025 Festival Fan
$10
Get your official Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival Fan. Get ready to dance and clack with the rest!
Add a donation for Texas Association Of Black Personnel In Higher Education

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!