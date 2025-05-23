2025 Coastal Cares Golf Tournament

One (1) team of Four (4) players, Welcome Gift, Meals, Snacks, & Drinks
Gold Level Sponsor
$5,000
One (1) Golf Team
Name on Recognition Banner
Tent @ tee box
Golfer prize display, presented by sponsor at Awards Program
Recognition on cart flier
Recognition at Awards Program
Recognition on Welcome Gifts
Silver Level Sponsor
$2,500
One (1) Golf Team
Three (3) hole signs
Recognition on cart flier
Recognition at Awards Program
Recognition on Welcome Gifts
Bronze Level Sponsor
$1,500
One (1) Golf Team
Recognition on cart flier
Three (3) hole signs
SOLD OUT - Beverage Cart Sponsor
$1,500
One (1) Golf Team
Recognition signage on beverage cart
Recognition on drink cups
Meal Sponsor
$1,500
One (1) Golf Team
Awards Program Signage
Recognition on drink cups
Pro Level Sponsor
$1,000
One (1) Golf Team
Three (3) hole signs
Putting Green Sponsor
$750
Recognition signage at putting green
Snack Sponsor
$500
Recognition on Snack Sack!
Tee Hole Sponsor
$50
One (1) hole sign
$50 Donation
$50
$50 Donation to the Coastal Cares Foundation
$100 Donation
$100
$100 Donation to the Coastal Cares Foundation
$250 Donation
$250
$250 Donation to the Coastal Cares Foundation
$500
$500
$500 Donation to the Coastal Cares Foundation
Add a donation for Coastal Cares Foundation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!