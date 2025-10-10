2025 Coastal Stewardship Awards Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Celebrate Louisiana’s coastal charm with this trio of bronze Redfish, Flounder, and Trout pendants from MIMOSA Handcrafted. Suspended on an 18" gold-filled chain, each pendant captures the beauty of the Gulf’s favorite catches in elegant detail—perfect for anglers, nature lovers, or anyone who treasures a touch of Southern artistry.
Valued at $142
Starting bid
Capture the essence of Louisiana’s wetlands with this original watercolor on paper of a house on the bayou at Lake Salvador, painted by CRCL's former Serve Lousiana Coastal Programming Coordinator, Ashe Burke. Featuring serene waters, lush marshland, and the quiet charm of a classic bayou home, this one-of-a-kind piece beautifully reflects the tranquility and spirit of South Louisiana. A stunning addition to any art collection or Southern-inspired space. Measuring 12x16".
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Bring home a piece of New Orleans soul with “20 Years Later,” a stunning framed print by local artist Denise Lyons. This evocative photograph captures the beauty of time, texture, and resilience—an homage to the stories held in every weathered surface. Framed and ready to hang, it’s a perfect addition to any art lover’s collection.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Megan Dupuy is a self-taught impressionistic artist who draws inspiration from her upbringing in south Louisiana, love of nature, and the wide open rice fields that surrounded her childhood home. Now living near Memphis, TN with her family and golden retriever, she draws from the local landscape to inspire new artwork. Part of her Elevated Coastal collection, this mini oyster is painted with acrylic onto gallery wrapped canvas, gilded with gold leaf detail, and coated in art-quality resin for a high gloss finish.
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Donated by Al Duvernay, this unique coastal art piece features genuine oyster shells beautifully arranged on hand-painted black driftwood. The contrast between the glossy black wood and the natural oyster tones creates a striking, organic display reminiscent of Louisiana’s coastal waters. A perfect accent for beach-inspired or rustic décor—celebrating the beauty of nature and craftsmanship combined.
Valued at $140
Starting bid
Blown glass vase, by NOLA artist Charity Poskitt, standing 8 inches tall with a hand-formed oval rim designed to showcase floral arrangements. The layered colors are reminiscent of the Cheshire Cat from the 1951 Alice in Wonderland film. Approximate retail value: $150.
Starting bid
A striking piece by renowned artist by Alex Beard, known for his expressive wildlife art. This beautifully framed print features
a dynamic and intricately stylized composition of pelicans in motion, rendered with sweeping lines and rhythmic curves that evoke both grace and vitality. Beard captures the essence of flight and harmony within nature through a contemporary lens.
Valued at $650
Starting bid
“Memory” is an 11x12 inch hand-hooked rug featuring a vivid sunset scene woven with yarn through burlap, evoking a dreamy, nostalgic bayou landscape. Made and donated by Stephanie Leanne, each loop and hue captures the warmth of fading light through trees, blending artistry with timeless craftsmanship.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
This stunning handmade rug features a beautifully detailed roseate spoonbill, showcasing the bird’s graceful form and vibrant pink plumage. Expertly crafted by CRCL's Sofia Giordano, this one-of-a-kind piece brings artistry and nature together in a striking design. Perfect as a wall hanging or statement floor piece, it adds a touch of coastal elegance and craftsmanship to any space.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
This two-book set by botanist Charles Allen offers reliable field guidance for anyone interested in Louisiana’s native landscape. Louisiana Wildflower Guide provides clear identification support for common and rare wildflower species across the state. Edible Plants of the Gulf South documents plant species historically used for food and medicine in coastal ecosystems, with notes on habitat, identification, and traditional preparation. Both books are practical resources for naturalists, gardeners, and anyone learning to recognize and understand the plants that shape our region’s ecology. Valued at $40.
Starting bid
Delve into local history with The West Bank of Greater New Orleans—A Historical Geography by Richard Campanella. This richly researched volume explores the cultural, environmental, and urban evolution of the West Bank, offering fascinating insights into one of Louisiana’s most storied regions. A must-have for history lovers and fans of New Orleans heritage.
Valued at $40
Starting bid
Add sparkle to any occasion with the Eco Glitter Pack from Elektra Cosmetics! This dazzling set includes a variety of biodegradable, skin-safe glitters—perfect for festivals, Mardi Gras, or everyday glam. Shine responsibly while expressing your bold, creative side with this eco-friendly beauty essential.
Valued at $125
Starting bid
Perfect for fishing enthusiasts and ocean lovers! This CCA Gift Basket is packed with coastal charm and outdoor fun. It includes a 7' fishing pole, a decorative fish platter, and two small whale mugs — great for your next seaside meal. This basket is packed with CCA-branded goodies: hat, pint glasses, can coolers, sunglasses, stickers, bubble fidget toys, fidget spinners, and a slap bracelet.
Valued at $150
Starting bid
Show your Tiger spirit with this LSU-themed bundle, featuring a Dooney & Bourke crossbody, “Touch Down” purple earrings
, an ultra-soft tailgate blanket, a beer bucket, a “TIGERS AVE” street sign, cozy snuggle socks, and a tumbler. The perfect package for any LSU fan—Geaux Tigers!
Valued at $200
Starting bid
Turn up the heat with this flavorful Tabasco-themed gift set, packed with spicy essentials and fun extras. This bundle includes a grocery list with magnets, a handy condiment caddy, Tabasco Bugles chips, four Tabasco Slim Jims, Tabasco sweet chili sauce, Tabasco sriracha, Tabasco salsa, and a variety of classic Tabasco sauce bottles including Regular, Jalapeño, Chipotle, and Garlic. A perfect pick for the spice lover!
Valued at $75
Starting bid
Stay stylish in the sun with this beautiful Vera Bradley Oyster Print trio! Includes a spacious tote bag, matching wide-brim sunhat, and plush beach towel: all with fun colored oyster patterns. Donated by Ashely Trosclair, this set is perfect for beach days, poolside lounging, or travel.
Valued at $235
Starting bid
Own a piece of Pelicans history with this autographed jersey for CJ McCollum! This blue #3 jersey, signed by the shooting guard himself, is a must-have for any New Orleans Pelicans fan. While he may not be in New Orleans anymore, McCollum has left his mark on the team and the city.
Valued at $350
Starting bid
Wake up right with two 12oz bags of freshly roasted French Truck Coffee, paired with their iconic bright yellow dual-logo mug. A perfect combo for coffee lovers who appreciate bold flavor and stylish sips.
Valued at $52
Starting bid
Bring the flavor of New Orleans to your kitchen with this Café du Monde Gift Basket!
Includes rich Coffee & Chicory Grounds, classic Beignet Mix, and Powdered Sugar for that authentic French Quarter experience. Complete with two fun “Let’s Day Drink” mugs, perfect for sharing a cup of coffee or café au lait. We've also thrown in 4 $5 vouchers to the cafe itself!
Valued at $60
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect blend of flavor and hometown charm with this Community Coffee Gift Box! This premium package includes three bags of rich coffee grounds (featuring limited-edition fall flavors), two espresso & cream bottles, two boxes of convenient K-Cups, a pair of branded koozies, stylish Community Coffee hat, fun stickers, and a $50 gift card to keep the coffee flowing. A must-have for any coffee lover—wake up to Louisiana’s favorite brew!
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Southern Pearl Oyster House with this $100 gift card! Treat yourself to fresh Gulf oysters, coastal seafood dishes, and Southern-inspired favorites in a relaxed, elegant atmosphere.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Experience bold global flavors at Mister Mao, one of New Orleans’ most exciting dining destinations! This $100 gift card can be used toward inventive small plates, creative cocktails, and a vibrant, eclectic atmosphere.
Valued at $100
Starting bid
Bring the taste of Louisiana to your backyard with this Bayou Boil Package! It includes a Bayou Classic 24-quart stock pot, perfect for crawfish, shrimp, or crab boils along with two flavorful Louisiana Fish Fry Boil Booster packets in Herbal Overload and Zesty Citrus. Everything you need to kick off your next seafood boil in true bayou style!
Valued at $155
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable Wine Dinner for Two at Mansur’s on the Boulevard, one of Baton Rouge’s premier fine dining destinations. Indulge in a multi-course menu expertly paired with select wines, showcasing the restaurant’s signature blend of Southern hospitality and contemporary Louisiana cuisine. A perfect evening of exceptional food, wine, and ambiance awaits.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Host an unforgettable evening with a Private Wine Class for 20 at Total Wine & More. Enjoy a guided tasting led by a wine expert, featuring a selection of premium wines from around the world. Perfect for friends, colleagues, or fellow wine enthusiasts—sip, learn, and discover new favorites in a fun and relaxed setting.
Valued at $600
Starting bid
Enjoy six months of full access to the historic New Orleans Athletic Club, featuring state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group classes, and a vibrant wellness community. Established in 1872, this iconic club offers a unique blend of tradition, luxury, and modern athletic excellence. Thank you to Tara Corrado from NOAC for this donation!
Valued at $853
Starting bid
Set forth on a salt-marsh adventure with a Full-Day Fly Fishing Trip for Two courtesy of Marsh On The Fly, Louisiana’s premier inshore fly fishing guides. Spend the day exploring scenic marshes, casting to redfish, black drum, sheepshead, and more from a poling skiff. Enjoy expert instruction, stunning views, and the thrill of the catch—perfect for anglers of all skill levels.
Valued at $900
Starting bid
Elevate your style with a personal styling session with Lauren Bailey Pollard of Edit by LBP, Baton Rouge. Receive expert advice on wardrobe curation, outfit coordination, and fashion tailored to your individual taste. Plus, enjoy an exclusive 20% discount on in-store purchases following your session—the perfect opportunity to refresh your wardrobe with confidence and style.
Valued at $250
Starting bid
This is a rare opportunity to own an original work by acclaimed New Orleans artist Terrance Osborne. Osborne created this piece at David Art Center over several family visits: while his kids shopped, he worked. Osborne donated the piece to the store who in turn donated it to CRCL. Completely original and truly priceless, this artwork stands as a singular expression of one of the region’s most celebrated artists.
Valued at priceless.
Starting bid
This vivid oil on canvas artwork, measuring 36x48", depicts the majestic Mississippi River near Red Pass, Gulf of Mexico, capturing the tranquil beauty of the waterway. In its vibrant strokes, it encapsulates the essence of Louisiana's beloved wetlands, spanning from the peaceful bayous to the enigmatic swamps, each holding a deep significance in our lives and cultural heritage. Will M. Smith Jr.'s artwork serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for environmental protection and underscores the vital role of Louisiana's seafood industry in our economy and cultural identity. As a committed environmental activist, Will has dedicated himself to capturing the disappearing way of life within the Louisiana wetlands and coastal areas. Notably, his series featuring the old fishing camps in the swamps south of Lafitte, LA, titled "Ustabes" in local parlance, reflects the nostalgia for these vanished sites. Through his art, Will sheds light on the importance of preserving both the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions for future generations.
Valued at $2800
Starting bid
This stunning diptych oil on canvas, with each panel measuring 15x30 inches, captures the tranquil beauty of daybreak at Pelican Roost in Venice Marina. Set against the backdrop of the southeastern tip of Louisiana, where the mighty Mississippi River converges with the Gulf of Mexico, Venice serves as the gateway to unparalleled fishing adventures. With numerous charter boat and guide services available, Venice offers access to some of the most bountiful offshore waters imaginable. Will M. Smith Jr.'s artwork serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for environmental protection and underscores the vital role of Louisiana's seafood industry in our economy and cultural identity. As a committed environmental activist, Will has dedicated himself to capturing the disappearing way of life within the Louisiana wetlands and coastal areas. Notably, his series featuring the old fishing camps in the swamps south of Lafitte, LA, titled "Ustabes" in local parlance, reflects the nostalgia for these vanished sites. Through his art, Will sheds light on the importance of preserving both the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions for future generations.
Valued at $2200
