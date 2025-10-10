2025 Coastal Stewardship Awards Silent Auction

This stunning diptych oil on canvas, with each panel measuring 15x30 inches, captures the tranquil beauty of daybreak at Pelican Roost in Venice Marina. Set against the backdrop of the southeastern tip of Louisiana, where the mighty Mississippi River converges with the Gulf of Mexico, Venice serves as the gateway to unparalleled fishing adventures. With numerous charter boat and guide services available, Venice offers access to some of the most bountiful offshore waters imaginable. Will M. Smith Jr.'s artwork serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need for environmental protection and underscores the vital role of Louisiana's seafood industry in our economy and cultural identity. As a committed environmental activist, Will has dedicated himself to capturing the disappearing way of life within the Louisiana wetlands and coastal areas. Notably, his series featuring the old fishing camps in the swamps south of Lafitte, LA, titled "Ustabes" in local parlance, reflects the nostalgia for these vanished sites. Through his art, Will sheds light on the importance of preserving both the natural beauty and cultural heritage of these regions for future generations.

Valued at $2200