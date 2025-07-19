2025 THP College Prep Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
Dallas, TX 75202, USA
This sponsorship will cover the cost of materials per student. This is tax deductible.
This is the registration ticket for students over the age of 13 years old attending the 2025 College Prep Workshop.
This is the registration ticket for parents accompanying students registered for the 2025 College Prep Workshop.
*Due to space restrictions, parent registration is limited to only 1 parent per student.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!