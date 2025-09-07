MOCSC

MOCSC

About this event

2025 Comedy Night Featuring Rob Durham

1500 S Main St

St Charles, MO 63303, USA

VIP Table of 6
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Get the best seats in the house for the best price! All VIP seats will be closest to the entertainment and will include a server for you to purchase your food and drink from! Come, sit back, relax, laugh, and just enjoy the show!


VIP Table of 4
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Get the best seats in the house for the best price! All VIP seats will be closest to the entertainment and will include a server for you to purchase your food and drink from! Come, sit back, relax, laugh, and just enjoy the show!

VIP Table of 2
$100

Get the best seats in the house for the best price! All VIP seats will be closest to the entertainment and will include a server for you to purchase your food and drink from! Come, sit back, relax, laugh, and just enjoy the show!


General Admission
$40

These tickets offer great value for a night filled with laughter featuring Rob Durham.

Please note, general admission guests will have flexible seating but will need to grab their own food and drinks throughout the evening. It's a fantastic way to kick off your night of comedy while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere! Grab your tickets early and get ready for an unforgettable experience!

