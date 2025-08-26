2025 COMITE NOVIEMBRE BENEFIT DINNER

Benefit Dinner - Thursday, November 20, 2025:

▪ A table for ten guests with priority seating ▪ A full-page color ad in the benefit journal ▪ Opportunity for a corporate representative to participate in the benefit program ▪ Corporate name on table tent ▪ Opportunity to provide product & information for gift bags.



National CN Artisan Fair & Authors Book Fair, Saturday, November 22,, 2025. ▪ A table at the Fair ▪ A full-page color ad in the fair booklet ▪ Able to conduct a workshop on company products and services.



39th Annual Kick-Off Event. Thursday, October 30, 2025:

▪ Listed as sponsor of the kick-off event ▪ Full page color ad in commemorative journal ▪ Signage and recognition at all CN events.



Scholarships: ▪ Four $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in your company’s name to CN scholars.



Social Media: ▪ CN Constant Contact email distribution to promote the company services, workshops and events for one year. ▪ Promote as a CN sponsor on Instagram, FaceBook, and Twitter ▪ Prominent display of corporate logo on CN website.