2025 COMITE NOVIEMBRE BENEFIT DINNER

50 Glen Island Park, New Rochelle, NY 10805, USA
INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $450 per person.
Benefit Dinner - Thursday, November 20, 2025:
▪ A table for ten guests with priority seating ▪ A full-page color ad in the benefit journal ▪ Opportunity for a corporate representative to participate in the benefit program ▪ Corporate name on table tent ▪ Opportunity to provide product & information for gift bags.
National CN Artisan Fair & Authors Book Fair, Saturday, November 22,, 2025. ▪ A table at the Fair ▪ A full-page color ad in the fair booklet ▪ Able to conduct a workshop on company products and services.
39th Annual Kick-Off Event. Thursday, October 30, 2025:
▪ Listed as sponsor of the kick-off event ▪ Full page color ad in commemorative journal ▪ Signage and recognition at all CN events.
Scholarships: ▪ Four $1,000 scholarships to be awarded in your company’s name to CN scholars.
Social Media: ▪ CN Constant Contact email distribution to promote the company services, workshops and events for one year. ▪ Promote as a CN sponsor on Instagram, FaceBook, and Twitter ▪ Prominent display of corporate logo on CN website.
Benefit Dinner
▪ A table for ten guests ▪ A full-page color ad in the benefit dinner journal ▪ Corporate name on table tents ▪ Opportunity to provide product and information for gift bags.
National CN Artisan Fair & Authors Book Fair
▪ A table at the fair ▪ A full-page color ad in the fair booklet
39th Annual CN Kick-off Event
▪ Full page color ad in commemorative journal ▪ Signage and recognition at all CN events
Scholarships
▪ Three-$1,000 scholarships to be awarded in your company’s name to CN scholars
Social Media
▪ CN Constant Contact email distribution to promote the company, programs and services for 6 months.
▪ Logo placement on CN website
Benefit Dinner
▪ A table for ten guests ▪ Full page color ad in benefit dinner journal ▪ Corporate name on table tents
National CN Artisan Fair & Authors Book Fair
▪ A table at Fair ▪ Full page color ad in fair booklet
39th Annual CN Kick-off Event
▪ A half-page color ad in the commemorative journal. ▪ Signage and recognition at all CN events
Scholarships
▪ Two-$1,000 scholarships to be awarded in your company’s name to CN scholars
Social Media
▪ Logo placement on CN website
Benefit Dinner
A table for ten guests ▪ full page color ad in benefit dinner journal ▪ Corporate name on table tent
National CN Artisan Fair & Authors Book Fair
▪A table at the Fair.
Scholarships
▪ One-$1,000 scholarship to be awarded in your company’s name to a CN scholar
Benefit Dinner
A table for ten guests ▪ A half-page color ad in the dinner journal ▪ Corporate name on table tent
I would like to sponsor a Scholarship(s) in
the amount of $1,000
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ INSIDE FRONT COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ INSIDE BACK COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ BACK COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ FULL PAGE AD (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ HALF PAGE AD (4.5” X 11.25”/VERTICAL)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ QUARTER PAGE AD (4" X 5")
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Benefit Dinner Journal ads are due on MONDAY, NOVEMBER , 10, 2025
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ BUSINESS CARD AD (2"x 2.5")
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ INSIDE FRONT COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ INSIDE BACK COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 11, 2024
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ BACK COVER (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ FULL PAGE AD (8.75” X 11.25”)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ HALF PAGE AD (4.5” X 11.25”/VERTICAL)
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ QUARTER PAGE AD (4" X 5")
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
The Commemorative Journal ads are due on Friday, October 17, 2025.
ALL ADS ARE IN COLOR
___ BUSINESS CARD AD (2" X 2.5")
Please email ads in PDF or JPEG formats to Teresa A. Santiago at [email protected]
$
