Building Bridges of Northeast Oklahoma, Inc.

Hosted by

Building Bridges of Northeast Oklahoma, Inc.

About this event

2025 Community and Church Poverty Simulation

1500 SE Kings Dr

Bartlesville, OK 74006, USA

Bridge Builder Sponsorship
$500

7 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 seats at Poverty Simulation
Recognition as a Bridge Builder Sponsor in all event materials and promotion
Website recognition as a Bridge Builder Sponsor on Building Bridges website
Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
Special mention during the event
Exclusive Social media campaign before and after the event including link to church website and media pages.

Community Builder Sponsorship
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 seats at Poverty Simulation
Recognition as a Community Builder Sponsor in event material
Website recognition as a Community Builder Sponsor on Building Bridges website
Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
Special mention during the event
Social media campaign before and after the event recognized as a Community Builder Sponsor

General Admission
$25

This ticket is good for 1 person to gain admission to the simulation and includes the cost of your meal for the event.

Add a donation for Building Bridges of Northeast Oklahoma, Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!