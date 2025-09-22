2025 Community and Church Poverty Simulation

Hosted by
About this event
7 left!
10 seats at Poverty Simulation
Recognition as a Bridge Builder Sponsor in all event materials and promotion
Website recognition as a Bridge Builder Sponsor on Building Bridges website
Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
Special mention during the event
Exclusive Social media campaign before and after the event including link to church website and media pages.
5 seats at Poverty Simulation
Recognition as a Community Builder Sponsor in event material
Website recognition as a Community Builder Sponsor on Building Bridges website
Logo placement on event signage and promotional materials
Special mention during the event
Social media campaign before and after the event recognized as a Community Builder Sponsor
This ticket is good for 1 person to gain admission to the simulation and includes the cost of your meal for the event.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!