2025 Community Harvest Dinner

After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
*Ages 11 and under
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
Kids 3 and under eat free, this is for the main count only.
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
*Ages 11 and under
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
Kids 3 and under eat free, this is for the main count only.
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
*Ages 11 and under
*After selecting the number of tickets check the boxes on the next page and let us know whether you'd like: dark, white, or mixture of turkey meat.
Kids 3 and under eat free, this is for the main count only.
These are tickets that someone has paid for but has donated back for another person(s) to use. These tickets are not time specific and will be given to a person in need as St Paul and the Community Harvest Committee sees fit.
Valid only for walk in Adults day of.
Valid only for walk in Kids day of.
Valid only for 3 and under kids day of.
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing