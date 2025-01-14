2025 Community Kids go to Camp Fundraiser

Your evening will begin @ 4pm with a stain glass window painting with stand craft that you will take home with you at the end of the evening & light appetizers. This craft will be led by Cathy Sayer. The evening will open up for Fazoli's catered dinner @ 5pm served complete with dessert & drink. Leading us into a night of Bingo with great prizes to be won- ticket includes 1 bingo card! *Additional bingo cards may be purchased separately. Event to end no later than 7pm.

