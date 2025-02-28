2025 Advertise with us FLCA Conference

The Scandium Advertisement Package includes : • A full-page printed, in-color business advertisement available to participants in the program, (5”X10”) • Link to your website on the digital program • Your advertisement on slides and conference media throughout the conference • ‘Thank You’ posts with your logo on FLCA social media accounts once every week: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn until June 30th, 2024 • Two free conference registrations (a $350 value; transferrable) • Up to 5 minutes to speak during a plenary • A 6-foot table to display or sell materials • Your logo will be displayed on our FLCA Conference 2024 “Sponsors Appreciation” webpage for the remaining 2024 year.
Lithium Package
$1,000
The Lithium Advertisement Package includes : • A half-page printed, in-color business advertisement available to participants in the program • (5”X5”) • Link to your website on the digital program • Your logo/ad on slides and conference media throughout the conference • ‘Thank You’ posts with your logo on FLCA social media accounts once every week: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn until June 30, 2024 • One free conference registration (a $175 value; transferrable) • A verbal mention during the plenary sessions • Up to 3 minutes to speak at the start of a breakout session • A 6-foot table to display or sell materials • Your logo will be displayed on our FLCA Conference 2024 “Sponsors Appreciation” webpage for the remaining 2024 year.
Titanium Package
$500
The Titanium Advertisement Package includes : Your business name listed in the program • Link to your website on the digital program • Your logo/ad on slides and conference media throughout the conference • ‘Thank You’ posts with your logo on FLCA social media accounts once every week: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn until June 30th, 2024 • A 6-foot table to display or sell materials • Your logo will be displayed on our FLCA Conference 2024 “Sponsors Appreciation” webpage for the remaining 2024 year.
Magnesium Package
$250
The Magnesium Advertiser Receives: • Your business name listed in the program • Link to your website on the digital program • Your advertisement on slides and conference media throughout the conference • A 6-foot table to display or sell materials • Your logo will be displayed on our FLCA Conference 2024 “Sponsors Appreciation” webpage for the remaining 2024 year.
Aluminum Package
$100
The Aluminum Advertisement Package includes : • Your business name listed in the program • A 6-foot table to display or sell materials • Your logo will be displayed on our FLCA Conference 2024 “Sponsors Appreciation” webpage for the remaining 2024 year.
