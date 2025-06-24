2025 NPCNYS Conference

• Six conference passes

• Sponsorship of main room events:

Your logo and company name on podium sign and near door easel throughout conference. Includes Monday

welcome plenary session and awards dinner; Tuesday’s plenary sessions and meals; and Wednesday’s

plenary sessions and meals

• Your logo and company displayed (full frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in the main

room between presentations

• Your logo and company advertisement in Conference welcome materials

• Your logo and company name on the front page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for six

months

• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media