2025 NPCNYS Conference

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About this event
Ticket is for members only. Price increases soon!
Ticket is for non-members and guests. Price increases soon!
• Six conference passes
• Sponsorship of main room events:
Your logo and company name on podium sign and near door easel throughout conference. Includes Monday
welcome plenary session and awards dinner; Tuesday’s plenary sessions and meals; and Wednesday’s
plenary sessions and meals
• Your logo and company displayed (full frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in the main
room between presentations
• Your logo and company advertisement in Conference welcome materials
• Your logo and company name on the front page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for six
months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media
• Three conference passes
• Sponsorships available
- One of three breakout rooms on Tuesday
- Cocktail reception on Monday evening
Your logo and company name on podium sign and near door easel
• Your logo and company name displayed (half-frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in the
main room between presentations
• Your logo and company name on the conference page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for
six months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media
• One conference pass
• Your logo and company name displayed (quarter-frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in
the main room between presentations
• Your logo and company name on the conference page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for
six months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media.
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