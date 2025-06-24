Neighborhood Preservation Coalition Of New York State Inc

Hosted by

Neighborhood Preservation Coalition Of New York State Inc

About this event

2025 NPCNYS Conference

40 Civic Center Plaza

Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, USA

Member
$375

Ticket is for members only. Price increases soon!

Non-Member
$415

Ticket is for non-members and guests. Price increases soon!

Housing Advocate - Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

• Six conference passes
• Sponsorship of main room events:
Your logo and company name on podium sign and near door easel throughout conference. Includes Monday
welcome plenary session and awards dinner; Tuesday’s plenary sessions and meals; and Wednesday’s
plenary sessions and meals
• Your logo and company displayed (full frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in the main
room between presentations
• Your logo and company advertisement in Conference welcome materials
• Your logo and company name on the front page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for six
months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media

Community Partner - Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

• Three conference passes
• Sponsorships available
- One of three breakout rooms on Tuesday
- Cocktail reception on Monday evening
Your logo and company name on podium sign and near door easel
• Your logo and company name displayed (half-frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in the
main room between presentations
• Your logo and company name on the conference page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for
six months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media

Tenant Supporter - Sponsor
$1,000

• One conference pass
• Your logo and company name displayed (quarter-frame) on a continuously looped slideshow of sponsors in
the main room between presentations
• Your logo and company name on the conference page of the NPCNYS website with a link to your website for
six months
• Public acknowledgement at conference and on social media.

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