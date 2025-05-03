Accommodations for 2025 Welsh Studies Conference

Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Monday night July 14 B&B
Free
(This option is for registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
(This option is for registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday night July 15
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Tuesday night July 15
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Wednesday night July 16
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Wednesday night July 16
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Thursday night July 17
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Thursday night July 17
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
Friday night July 18 stay
$38
Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Friday night July 18
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
Add a donation for North American Association For The Study Of Welsh Culture & History
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!