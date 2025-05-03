North American Association For The Study Of Welsh Culture & History

Accommodations for 2025 Welsh Studies Conference

218 N College Ave

Rio Grande, OH 45674, USA

Monday night July 14 B&B
$44.50
Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Monday night July 14 B&B
Free
(This option is for registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay with breakfast in the cafeteria on Tuesday morning.
Tuesday night July 15
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Tuesday night July 15
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Wednesday night July 16
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Wednesday night July 16
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference registration fee.)
Thursday night July 17
$38
Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Thursday night July 17
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Dormitory stay. (Meals included in conference fee.)
Friday night July 18 stay
$38
Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
Bursary recipients & Keynotes: Friday night July 18
Free
(For registrants funded by NAASWCH.) Limited availability for Friday night on-campus stays and Saturday morning bus departure. These options are available primarily for registrants who are continuing on as a group from Columbus with Prof. Mark Rhodes. The university cafeteria will be closed on Friday evening and Saturday morning. Please contact NAASWCH conference organizers with any questions.
