Georgia Gerontology Society

Hosted by

Georgia Gerontology Society

About this event

2025 Conference Special Link

100 Rue Charlemagne Dr

Braselton, GA 30517, USA

Full Conference - Member
$410

Payment from Arlene Fitts Winfrey

Full Conference - Member
Free

Ticket for Leah Gentry

Pay check :Full Conf-Presenter Student/Retired Person $300
Free

Regular Rate Rate

Ticket for Alexis Alexander ONLY
Free

replacing Kandia

Ticket for Babs Hall ONLY
Free

In=kind ticket

Pay Online / Mail Check: Full Conference - Non-Member
$425
AWARDS AND ANNUAL MEETING LUNCHEON - Tuesday, July 15
$120

PAY ONLINE - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.

AWARDS AND ANNUAL MEETING LUNCHEON - Tuesday, July 15
Free

PAY ONSITE/MAIL IN PAYMENT $120 - If you are registered for the conference for Tuesday, July 15, the cost of the luncheon is included. You do not need a ticket. Tickets are for luncheon guests not registered for the conference. We will follow up with all conference attendees to obtain RSVPs.

Monday Mentorship Event (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
Free

Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.

Monday Mentorship Event Lunch (11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.)
Free

PAY ONSITE/MAIL CHECK - $40
Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program who are not attending the conference. Participation in the event is free. The lunch following the event requires a meal ticket.

Monday Membership Event Lunch (12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.)
$40

Participants in the GGS Mentorship Program event who are not attending the conference who wish to have lunch following the event may purchase a lunch ticket.

Pay Online: Full Conference - Member
$370
Pay Online: Full Conference - Student
$250
Pay Online: Full Conference - Family Caregiver
$250
Pay Online: Full Conference - Presenter
$325
Pay Online:Full Conf-Presenter Student/Retired Person $300
$250

Regular Rate Rate

Pay Online - ONE Day Only - Member
$275
Pay Online - ONE Day Only - Non-Member
$300
Pay online - ONE Day Only - Student
$200
Pay Online - One Day Only - Family Caregiver
$200
Pay online - Certificate of Attendance (optional) $30
$30

Optional Add-On: Attendance Documentation ($30)
This is an optional add-on.
Certificate of Attendance – $30
This provides a general certificate confirming your attendance at the conference. It does not include session details or CE

Vineyard Tour
$7

Tuesday evening vineyard tour - credit card cost is $7.00.

Exhibitor (Table)
$750

This does not include conference registration. This is only for the table.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!