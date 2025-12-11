2025 Convening Silent Auction

NSAA (Nea onnim nsaa na oto n’ago)





49 x 10 inches, Wood, Wood burning and scroll-saw fretwork.





Hank Herring





Ghana Akan proverb “Nea onnim nsaa na oto n’ago,” meaning he who does not know quality nsaa will buy the fakes.





This two-sided wood piece is inspired by a deep love of art and the belief that creativity comes with responsibility, respect, and understanding.