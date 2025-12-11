2025 Convening Silent Auction

Hosted by
“Angel”
Handmade doll with recycled and reused materials
Zenobia Harper
Recycling and reuse have always been important on Gullah Geechee communities; my dolls include reused items. “Angel” was created with newspaper, cardboard, empty jars, recycled clothing and scarp fabrics. "Angel” is posed in apposition of thankfulness and praise to our creator. As I was forming her frame, I meditated on the gospel hymn, “Father, I Stretch My Hands to Thee, No Other Help I Know.”
Traditional Fruit Basket
Lynette Youson
A traditional fruit basket with a handle, historically used during slavery to collect and carry fruits and vegetables. Designed with practical features—like a lip to keep items such as eggs from falling out—it was both functional and durable. Today, similar baskets are still used in daily life and are often displayed as decorative pieces, valued as both utilitarian objects and works of art.
NSAA (Nea onnim nsaa na oto n’ago)
49 x 10 inches, Wood, Wood burning and scroll-saw fretwork.
Hank Herring
Ghana Akan proverb “Nea onnim nsaa na oto n’ago,” meaning he who does not know quality nsaa will buy the fakes.
This two-sided wood piece is inspired by a deep love of art and the belief that creativity comes with responsibility, respect, and understanding.
Gullah Natured
36x48 inches, mixed media on canvas
Amiri Farris
Gullah Natured captures movement, memory, and cultural continuity as a central figure travels through the Gullah Geechee corridor—an ancestral
landscape shaped by land, water, labor, and spirit. The figure leans forward in motion, her body extended as if guided by both wind and history, symbolizing the
ongoing journey of Gullah Geechee people across generations.
Gullah Natured
8x8 inches, mixed media on canvas
Amiri Farris
Gullah Natured captures movement, memory, and cultural continuity as a central figure travels through the Gullah Geechee corridor—an ancestral
landscape shaped by land, water, labor, and spirit. The figure leans forward in motion, her body extended as if guided by both wind and history, symbolizing the
ongoing journey of Gullah Geechee people across generations.
"We Know Our Past"
Arun Drummond
Natural Series
Medium: Multidisciplinary, mixed media
The donated work is part of Drummond’s Natural Series, a body of work created using materials in their natural state, untainted by bleach or alteration, allowing the full color, texture, and integrity of the materials to remain visible. This intentional choice reinforces the artist’s commitment to authenticity and preservation.
Symbolism is central to this piece. The figures are painted in tones closely matching the background, representing the reality that without documentation and preservation, culture can slowly fade into the background. The unfinished baskets within the composition further emphasize this message: culture is not static or complete, it is living, ongoing, and still being shaped.
