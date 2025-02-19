2025 Convention

Join the GFWC Virginia Juniors for Fun Night with the return of BINGO following the Marjorie Branch banquet Saturday night. Tickets are $25 - which will provide one sheet of bingo cards - 3 games on one card - additional cards may be purchased at the door if supplies allow.

Join the GFWC Virginia Juniors for Fun Night with the return of BINGO following the Marjorie Branch banquet Saturday night. Tickets are $25 - which will provide one sheet of bingo cards - 3 games on one card - additional cards may be purchased at the door if supplies allow.

More details...