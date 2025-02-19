2025 Convention

Registration for Convention - non-refundable. On time registration is 4/4/25. After 4/4/25, registration includes the $10 late fee. ALL meals have a separate selection below. NO meals are included in the registration fee
Convention Meal Package
$200
Purchase all five meals for Convention in one discounted group - Alice Kyle Banquet, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Lunch, Marjorie Branch Banquet and Sunday Brunch. Refunds for the meals must be made no later than April 17.
Friday Night Alice Kyle Banquet - PAST STATE PRESIDENT ONLY
Free
This meal registration is for our past state presidents ONLY, who are a guest of the Alice Kyle Banquet.
Friday Night Alice Kyle Banquet
$50
Alice Kyle Banquet $50
Mixed garden salad with ranch and balsamic dressing, Herb crusted chicken, Seasonal vegetables and mashed potatoes, Rolls with butter, Chef's choice of Dessert, Iced Tea and Water
Saturday Affiliates Awards Breakfast
$30
Saturday Plated Breakfast - $30 served during the Affiliates Award session
Fluffy Scrambled Cage-free Eggs, Bacon, Home Fried Potatoes and a Basket of Biscuits, Freshly Brewed Coffee and Decaf Coffee, Assorted Herbal Tea and Orange Juice
Saturday Dogwood Luncheon
$42
Saturday Lunch Buffet - $42
Tomato Bisque, Greek Salad with Feta Cheese Kalamata Olives and Pepperoncini Served with Greek Dressing, Marinated Mushroom and Artichoke Salad, A Variety of Sliced Luncheon Meats and Cheeses: Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Cheddar Cheese Provolone Cheese, and Swiss Cheese Tomato, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, and Olives, Chicken Salad, Selection of Bread and Rolls, Potato Chips, Gourmet Brownies and Blondies, Seasonal Fruit Platter, Freshly Brewed Coffee and Decaf Coffee, Herbal Tea and Iced Tea
Saturday Marjorie Branch Banquet
$56
Marjorie Branch Banquet $56
Spinach Salad with Strawberry and Oranges with Balsamic Glaze, Grilled Bone-in Chicken, Goat Cheese and Sun-dried Tomatoes, Topped with White Wine Butter Sauce, Parmesan Risotto, Green Beans, Fresh Baked Rolls with Butter, Freshly Brewed Coffee, Decaf Coffee, Assorted Herbal Teas and Iced Tea, Chocolate Mousse Cake
Sunday Brunch
$37
Sunday Brunch Buffet $37
Fluffy Scrambled Cage Free Eggs, Bacon and Sausage Links, Home Fried Potatoes, Southern Style Grits, Assorted Breakfast Breads, Preserves and Whipped Butter, Seasonal Fruit Platter, Freshly Brewed Coffee and Decaf Coffee, Assorted Herbal Tea, Orange, Cranberry and Apple Juices
Junior Fun Night - BINGO
$25
Join the GFWC Virginia Juniors for Fun Night with the return of BINGO following the Marjorie Branch banquet Saturday night. Tickets are $25 - which will provide one sheet of bingo cards - 3 games on one card - additional cards may be purchased at the door if supplies allow.
1907
$19.07
2025 1907 Society Membership
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!