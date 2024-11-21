BCNA 2025 Biennial Convention Ticket

Hosted by
About this event
Houston, TX 77079, USA
This tickets is for all adults age 18 and above and qualifies you for all event benefits, including meals at event and Gala Night. Open to BCNA members
This tickets is for all children ages 10 and 17 and fulltime students. It qualifies you for all event benefits, including meals at event and Gala Night. Parents must be registered as members of BCNA
All children of below 10 and qualifies them for all events benefits. Parents must be members of BCNA
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!