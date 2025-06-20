2025 Cooke County LOSS Team Walk to Break the Silence Sponsorship

800 Pecan St

Lindsay, Texas 76250, United States

Support Sponsorship item
Support Sponsorship
$250

-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Listed on social media

Awareness Sponsorship item
Awareness Sponsorship
$500

-Complimentary Walk T-shirts (2)
-Name/Logo on the Walk T-shirts(Deadline
for this is Sept 5)
-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Listed on social media
-Team table with signage at event

Prevention Sponsorship item
Prevention Sponsorship
$1,000

-Complimentary Walk T-shirts (4)
-Name/Logo on the Walk T-shirts(Deadline
for this is Sept 5)
-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Listed on social media
-Team table with signage at event
-Name/Logo with link to sponsor’s website
listed on walk event page on Facebook

Advocacy Sponsorship item
Advocacy Sponsorship
$1,500

-Complimentary Walk T-shirts (6)
-Name/Logo on the Walk T-shirts(Deadline
for this is Sept 5)
-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Listed on social media
-Team table with signage at event
-Name/Logo with link to sponsor’s website
listed on walk event page on Facebook
-Name/Logo on route signage

Break the Silence Sponsorship item
Break the Silence Sponsorship
$2,000

-Complimentary Walk T-shirts (8)
-Name/Logo on the Walk T-shirts(Deadline
for this is Sept 5)
-Recognition during opening ceremony
-Listed on social media
-Team table with signage at event
-Name/Logo with link to sponsor’s website
listed on walk event page on Facebook
-Name/Logo on route signage
-Name/Logo included on Bead Ceremony
signage
-Speaking opportunity during the opening
ceremony

