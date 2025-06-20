2025 Cooke County LOSS Team Walk to Break the Silence Sponsorship

-Complimentary Walk T-shirts (8)

-Name/Logo on the Walk T-shirts(Deadline

for this is Sept 5)

-Recognition during opening ceremony

-Listed on social media

-Team table with signage at event

-Name/Logo with link to sponsor’s website

listed on walk event page on Facebook

-Name/Logo on route signage

-Name/Logo included on Bead Ceremony

signage

-Speaking opportunity during the opening

ceremony