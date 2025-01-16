💕🍪 2025 COOKIE GRAM 💕🍪

C.A.R.E.S. is excited to partner with Cookies, etc. Clear Lake to brighten the lives of Oakwood Care Center residents in February! For just $20, you can sponsor a 4-pack of cookies that will be delivered to one of the 70 wonderful residents at Oakwood. Each Cookie gram will also include a cheerful note from a Junior class student. Cookies will be delivered around Valentine’s Day.

C.A.R.E.S. is excited to partner with Cookies, etc. Clear Lake to brighten the lives of Oakwood Care Center residents in February! For just $20, you can sponsor a 4-pack of cookies that will be delivered to one of the 70 wonderful residents at Oakwood. Each Cookie gram will also include a cheerful note from a Junior class student. Cookies will be delivered around Valentine’s Day.

seeMoreDetailsMobile