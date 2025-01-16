eventClosed

💕🍪 2025 COOKIE GRAM 💕🍪

4 Pack of Cookies item
4 Pack of Cookies
$20
C.A.R.E.S. is excited to partner with Cookies, etc. Clear Lake to brighten the lives of Oakwood Care Center residents in February! For just $20, you can sponsor a 4-pack of cookies that will be delivered to one of the 70 wonderful residents at Oakwood. Each Cookie gram will also include a cheerful note from a Junior class student. Cookies will be delivered around Valentine’s Day.

