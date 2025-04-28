2025 Coolidge May Dinner Silent Auction

The Chef Casey Experience! A three-course tasting menu with private Chef Casey Colaneri. He will provide a custom menu crafted with you & prepared in your home! This voucher is for 6 people. Includes the cost of food, travel, and the chef. A date will be determined between Chef Casey and the winner. Donated by Chef Casey Colaneri

The Chef Casey Experience! A three-course tasting menu with private Chef Casey Colaneri. He will provide a custom menu crafted with you & prepared in your home! This voucher is for 6 people. Includes the cost of food, travel, and the chef. A date will be determined between Chef Casey and the winner. Donated by Chef Casey Colaneri

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