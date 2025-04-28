Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO
About this event
Sales closed
2025 Coolidge May Dinner Silent Auction
Principal For The Day (Value: Priceless!
$250
Starting bid
Winner gets to be Principle for the day and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo
Winner gets to be Principle for the day and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo
Mayor For The Day (Value: Priceless!)
$250
Starting bid
Attend a public meeting and get a tour of town hall, the fire department, and the police department. A date will be determined between The Township Committee and the winner.
Dontated by the Wyckoff Township Commitee
Attend a public meeting and get a tour of town hall, the fire department, and the police department. A date will be determined between The Township Committee and the winner.
Dontated by the Wyckoff Township Commitee
Police Escort to School (Value: Priceless!)
$250
Starting bid
Get a ride to school in a Wyckoff Police Department Car! A date will be determined between The Wyckoff PD and the winner.
Donated by Wyckoff Police Department.
Get a ride to school in a Wyckoff Police Department Car! A date will be determined between The Wyckoff PD and the winner.
Donated by Wyckoff Police Department.
Coolidge PTO Parking Spot (Value: Priceless!)
$350
Starting bid
Use of a PTO Parking Spot for the 2025-2026 school year
Donated by Coolidge PTO
Use of a PTO Parking Spot for the 2025-2026 school year
Donated by Coolidge PTO
Owls & Lions Performance (Value: Over $1,500)
$800
Starting bid
Choose Between:
1. Host an Intimate Enchanting House Concert in Your Home or Backyard
Owls & Lions will perform acoustic for you and your guests - 2 Hours w/Intermission
OR
2. Owls & Lions Acoustic Guitar/Violin Duo for any 2 hours (Cocktail Hour, Birthdays, Dinner Parties)
Watch Videos at: Www.owlsandlions.com
A date will be determined between Owls & Lions and the winner.
Donated by Coolidge dad Jay Della Valle
Choose Between:
1. Host an Intimate Enchanting House Concert in Your Home or Backyard
Owls & Lions will perform acoustic for you and your guests - 2 Hours w/Intermission
OR
2. Owls & Lions Acoustic Guitar/Violin Duo for any 2 hours (Cocktail Hour, Birthdays, Dinner Parties)
Watch Videos at: Www.owlsandlions.com
A date will be determined between Owls & Lions and the winner.
Donated by Coolidge dad Jay Della Valle
Monster Jam (Value: Over $2,200)
$900
Starting bid
10 Seats to Monster Jam in a Luxury Suite, with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. 2 valet parking spots and 2 garage parking spots also included. Friday August 8, 2025 @ 7pm at Prudential Center.
Generously Donated
10 Seats to Monster Jam in a Luxury Suite, with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. 2 valet parking spots and 2 garage parking spots also included. Friday August 8, 2025 @ 7pm at Prudential Center.
Generously Donated
Food, Wine & Fun w/ Chef Casey Colaneri (Value: Over $1,500)
$800
Starting bid
The Chef Casey Experience!
A three-course tasting menu with private Chef Casey Colaneri. He will provide a custom menu crafted with you & prepared in your home!
This voucher is for 6 people. Includes the cost of food, travel, and the chef.
A date will be determined between Chef Casey and the winner.
Donated by Chef Casey Colaneri
The Chef Casey Experience!
A three-course tasting menu with private Chef Casey Colaneri. He will provide a custom menu crafted with you & prepared in your home!
This voucher is for 6 people. Includes the cost of food, travel, and the chef.
A date will be determined between Chef Casey and the winner.
Donated by Chef Casey Colaneri
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour (Value: Over $1500)
$800
Starting bid
Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm
Prudential Center
6 seats to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour in a Luxury Suite with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Parking in the garage on Lafayette Street also included. Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm at Prudential Center.
Donated by Pfisterer Orthopedics
Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm
Prudential Center
6 seats to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour in a Luxury Suite with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Parking in the garage on Lafayette Street also included. Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm at Prudential Center.
Donated by Pfisterer Orthopedics
Michters Bourbon Tasting (Value: Over $2,000)
$800
Starting bid
Bourbon tasting and cigar night for up to15 people at the house of winner or location of your choice with JP McCarten, Regional Manager of Michters Bourbon.
A date will be determined between JP McCarten and the winner.
Donated by JP McCarten
Bourbon tasting and cigar night for up to15 people at the house of winner or location of your choice with JP McCarten, Regional Manager of Michters Bourbon.
A date will be determined between JP McCarten and the winner.
Donated by JP McCarten
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