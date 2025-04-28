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Wyckoff PTO Coordinating Council Inc DBA Coolidge PTO

About this event

Sales closed

2025 Coolidge May Dinner Silent Auction

Principal For The Day (Value: Priceless! item
Principal For The Day (Value: Priceless!
$250

Starting bid

Winner gets to be Principle for the day and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo
Mayor For The Day (Value: Priceless!) item
Mayor For The Day (Value: Priceless!)
$250

Starting bid

Attend a public meeting and get a tour of town hall, the fire department, and the police department. A date will be determined between The Township Committee and the winner. Dontated by the Wyckoff Township Commitee
Police Escort to School (Value: Priceless!) item
Police Escort to School (Value: Priceless!)
$250

Starting bid

Get a ride to school in a Wyckoff Police Department Car! A date will be determined between The Wyckoff PD and the winner. Donated by Wyckoff Police Department.
Coolidge PTO Parking Spot (Value: Priceless!) item
Coolidge PTO Parking Spot (Value: Priceless!)
$350

Starting bid

Use of a PTO Parking Spot for the 2025-2026 school year Donated by Coolidge PTO
Owls & Lions Performance (Value: Over $1,500) item
Owls & Lions Performance (Value: Over $1,500)
$800

Starting bid

Choose Between: 1. Host an Intimate Enchanting House Concert in Your Home or Backyard Owls & Lions will perform acoustic for you and your guests - 2 Hours w/Intermission OR 2. Owls & Lions Acoustic Guitar/Violin Duo for any 2 hours (Cocktail Hour, Birthdays, Dinner Parties) Watch Videos at: Www.owlsandlions.com A date will be determined between Owls & Lions and the winner. Donated by Coolidge dad Jay Della Valle
Monster Jam (Value: Over $2,200) item
Monster Jam (Value: Over $2,200)
$900

Starting bid

10 Seats to Monster Jam in a Luxury Suite, with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. 2 valet parking spots and 2 garage parking spots also included. Friday August 8, 2025 @ 7pm at Prudential Center. Generously Donated
Food, Wine & Fun w/ Chef Casey Colaneri (Value: Over $1,500) item
Food, Wine & Fun w/ Chef Casey Colaneri (Value: Over $1,500)
$800

Starting bid

The Chef Casey Experience! A three-course tasting menu with private Chef Casey Colaneri. He will provide a custom menu crafted with you & prepared in your home! This voucher is for 6 people. Includes the cost of food, travel, and the chef. A date will be determined between Chef Casey and the winner. Donated by Chef Casey Colaneri
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour (Value: Over $1500) item
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Restless Leg Tour (Value: Over $1500)
$800

Starting bid

Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm Prudential Center 6 seats to Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour in a Luxury Suite with food and non-alcoholic beverages included. Parking in the garage on Lafayette Street also included. Sunday, June 22nd @ 6pm at Prudential Center. Donated by Pfisterer Orthopedics
Michters Bourbon Tasting (Value: Over $2,000) item
Michters Bourbon Tasting (Value: Over $2,000)
$800

Starting bid

Bourbon tasting and cigar night for up to15 people at the house of winner or location of your choice with JP McCarten, Regional Manager of Michters Bourbon. A date will be determined between JP McCarten and the winner. Donated by JP McCarten

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