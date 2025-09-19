2025 Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Redeem this certificate to indulge in ultimate relaxation during 1 Month of
Unlimited Private Sessions at Perspire Sauna Studio, where cutting-edge
technology meets unparalleled wellness.
Starting bid
Class of your choice gets one extra recess session in a day picked by Mr. Famularo.
Starting bid
Elevate your style with this gorgeous turquoise and silver jewelry set, a true statement collection that blends timeless elegance with vibrant charm. This stunning assortment includes:
Each piece features beautiful turquoise stones paired with classic silver detailing, perfect for adding a touch of Southwestern flair or sophisticated color to any outfit. Whether worn as a full set or as individual statement pieces, this collection is sure to impress.
Perfect for collectors, gift-givers, or anyone who loves unique and eye-catching accessories.
Starting bid
Indulge in timeless sophistication with this exquisite black and white cultured pearl collection. This elegant set features:
The captivating contrast of luminous white pearls and striking black pearls creates a look that is both classic and unforgettable. Each piece is thoughtfully designed to exude elegance and versatility—perfect for elevating an evening gown, complementing a tailored ensemble, or becoming a cherished heirloom.
Starting bid
Winner gets to be Principle for the day and work with Mr. Famularo. A date will be determined between Mr. Famularo and the winner. Donated by Mr. Famularo
Starting bid
One lucky student will enjoy having their lunch with Officer Rob! (during school hours)
Starting bid
Use of a PTO Parking Spot for the 2025-2026 school year starting in November. Donated by Coolidge PTO.
Starting bid
Elevate your next gathering with the sophistication and charm of Vino on Wheels. This private, 3-hour experience features their beautifully restored vintage Piaggio Ape truck (pronounced ah-pay), a show-stopping mobile bar that brings a touch of Italian elegance to any occasion.
Expertly designed with four taps, the Piaggio Ape is ready to serve your curated selection of wines, craft beers, cocktails, or non-alcoholic beverages. You provide the drinks — Vino on Wheels delivers the ambiance, professional service staff, and premium disposable glassware, ensuring a flawless and memorable event.
Perfect for intimate celebrations, milestone birthdays, rehearsal dinners, or corporate soirées, this experience transforms any space into a chic, unforgettable destination.
Fair Market Value - $1350
Starting bid
Bring the magic of Hudson Table right to your kitchen! You and up to 9 guests will enjoy a private, hands-on pasta-making class in the comfort of your own home.
Led by a professional chef, this interactive experience combines pasta-making essentials, chef-led demonstrations, and plenty of hands-on fun. Learn to craft fresh, delicious pasta from scratch — then sit down and enjoy the fruits (or noodles!) of your labor together.
Perfect for foodies, date nights with friends, or anyone who loves to eat, laugh, and get a little flour on their apron.
Package Includes:
🍴 Private in-home pasta-making class for up to 10 people
👩🍳 Chef-led demonstrations + interactive guidance
🍝 A delicious meal you’ve made together
This unforgettable culinary experience will have everyone saying, “Mangia!”
Starting bid
Dubbed “The Greatest Show on Grass,” the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale has no problem living up to its name. This competition sports the largest crowd on the PGA Tour and has gained legendary status for being unlike any other golf tournament. The 16th Hole is one of the most famous and well known holes on the tour. Come tournament week, the hole is completely transformed into a stadium with enough room to entertain 15,000 screaming fans. The exclusive Skybox Village provides one of the most valued opportunities for the golf fan. Skybox access also provides you with a full hospitality spread of food and drinks during your experience! Plus, your 16th Hole Skybox wristbands allow you to walk the course and catch a glimpse of the tournament action from many different viewpoints.
Key Features:
● Admission for 2 to the 16th Hole Skybox at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open ● Sunday, February 8, 2026 (Dates subject to change based on final event schedule)
● Breakfast and Lunch Buffets
● Open Bar
● Giveback XP Booking Services
Fair Market Value $2,170
Starting bid
Four Yankee tickets in the second row next to the visitor’s dugout. Legends seats with food and soft drinks included. Plus parking pass.
You pick the game once the 2026 season schedule comes out and they’re yours based on availability. *no Met/Yankee game
Starting bid
The Super Bowl is more than a game, it’s more than a World Championship, it’s a full- on NFL experience. Throughout the weekend, there are pre-game activities, concerts, and celebrity events that will make for an unforgettable experience! 2026 Super Bowl Enjoy two upper-level end-zone or corner tickets to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, February 8, 2026.
Accommodations Enjoy a 3-night stay for 2 (check-in Friday, checkout Monday in a standard guest room, double occupancy) at Hotel Citrine, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel in Palo Alto, California.
Optional Add-ons All add-on requests are based on availability and require additional charges. Options include: • Upgraded tickets • Pregame Parties
Key Features:
• 2 upper-level end zone or corner tickets to the Super Bowl LX at Levi's
Stadium in Santa Clara, California on Sunday, February 8, 2026
• 3-night stay at Hotel Citrine in Palo Alto
• Giveback XP Booking Services
Fair Market Value $29,985
