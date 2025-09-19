2025 Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Silent Auction

Elevate your style with this gorgeous turquoise and silver jewelry set, a true statement collection that blends timeless elegance with vibrant charm. This stunning assortment includes:

2 necklaces

1 bracelet

2 pairs of earrings

1 ring

1 watch

1 butterfly pin

Each piece features beautiful turquoise stones paired with classic silver detailing, perfect for adding a touch of Southwestern flair or sophisticated color to any outfit. Whether worn as a full set or as individual statement pieces, this collection is sure to impress.

Perfect for collectors, gift-givers, or anyone who loves unique and eye-catching accessories.