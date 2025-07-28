2025 Coolidge PTO Golf Outing Silent Auction - Tee Off With NHL Stars!

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Score a spot in an exclusive foursome featuring NHL defenseman Jason Demers and Stanley Cup champion Mike Rupp! As the winning bidder, you'll join these two hockey greats and one additional participant for a fun-filled round of golf packed with stories, laughs, and memorable swings.
Starting bid
Tee it up with Mike Rupp and Jason Demers in this unique golf experience. The winner will join these two NHL veterans and one other golfer in a lively foursome—don’t miss your chance to talk hockey, share laughs, and enjoy a great day on the course.
Starting bid
Join former NHL goaltender Cory Schneider for 18 holes of unforgettable fun. The winning bidder will complete this exclusive foursome, spending quality time on the course with two of the game’s most respected pros.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!