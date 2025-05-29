2025 CSF Annual Gala

Hotel del Coronado

1500 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118, USA

Gold Table
$10,000
10 Exclusive VIP tickets

  • Premium Front-Row Seating
  • VIP Check-In Upon Arrival
  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Tableside Bubblese
  • Access to the VIP Bar
  • Complimentary Upgraded Wine
  • The Garden After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests + Exclusive Lounge Seating
  • PLUS One Overnight Stay at the Del: Enjoy early check-in to get ready with your guests while enjoying champagne & charcuterie
Crown Table
$5,000
10 VIP tickets

  • VIP Seating at Dinner
  • VIP Check-In Upon Arrival
  • VIP Bar Access
  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Complimentary Upgraded Wine & Bubbles
  • The Garden After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests
Key Table
$3,500
10 General Seating Tickets

  • 3-Course Dinner
  • Complimentary Wine
  • The Garden After Dark: After-Party Access for All Guests
VIP Crown Seating- Individual Ticket
$500

Includes VIP seating, VIP-check in, 3-course dinner & upgraded wine service plus access to The Garden After Dark After Party

Key Seating- Individual Ticket
$350

Includes 3-course dinner & wine service plus access to The Garden After Dark After Party

The Garden After Dark: After-Party Ticket
$100

The After-Party is back and better than ever! Grab your ticket to The Garden After Dark, hosted by The Canu Family. Doors open at 8pm.


Ticket includes party access, complimentary wine and bubbles, late night snack and a casino chip for gambling.

Add On: "Giving Key" Game
$100

Which prize will your key unlock? In the "Giving Key," pick your lucky key and see what unfolds. All keys are a winner...all to support our schools!

Add On: Flower Crown
$75

Turns heads at the Gala in a custom Flower Crown!


Limited availability! Order now to reserve and pick up at Gala check-in.

Add-On: Boutonniere
$50

Make a statement with a custom boutonniere, handmade for our Gala guests!


Limited availability! Order now to reserve and pick up at Gala check-in.

Can't Attend But Want to Support Our Schools?
$100
$10,000 Sponsorship
$10,000
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • Reserved Table for 10 with Upgraded Wine
  • Branding at Event
  • Logo on All Event Materials
  • Podium & On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/2 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools & More!
$5,000 Sponsorship
$5,000
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 4 Key Reserved Tickets
  • Logo on All Event Material
  • Podium & On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/2 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
$3,500 Sponsorship
$3,500
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 Key Reserved Tickets
  • Podium Recognition
  • Branding at Event
  • On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/4 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
$2,500 Sponsorship
$2,500
Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • 2 Key Reserved Tickets
  • On-Screen Recognition
  • 1/4 Page Ad in Auction Program
  • Dedicated Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
$1,000 Sponsorship
$1,000

Support our schools at the event of the season! Sponsorship includes:

  • On-Screen Recognition at Gala
  • Listing in Auction Program
  • Social Media Post
  • Logo on Banner At Schools
