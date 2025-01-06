70th Annual Debutante Cotillion - Sponsor

Includes: • Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event. • Full-page ad in the souvenir journal (prime placement). • Logo placement on all event materials, including banners and digital media. • Social media recognition with direct business mentions. • Eight (8) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.

Includes: • Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event. • Full-page ad in the souvenir journal (prime placement). • Logo placement on all event materials, including banners and digital media. • Social media recognition with direct business mentions. • Eight (8) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.

seeMoreDetailsMobile