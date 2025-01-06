70th Annual Debutante Cotillion - Sponsor

Includes:
• Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event.
• Full-page ad in the souvenir journal (prime placement).
• Logo placement on all event materials, including banners and digital media.
• Social media recognition with direct business mentions.
• Eight (8) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Gold
$2,500
Includes:
• Recognition as a Gold Sponsor during the event.
• Full-page ad in the souvenir journal.
• Logo placement on digital event materials.
• Social media recognition.
• Five (5) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Silver
$1,000
Includes:
• Recognition as a Silver Sponsor during the event.
• Full-page ad in the souvenir journal.
• Logo placement on digital media.
• Three (3) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Dove
$500
Includes:
• Full Page Ad (8" x 10")
• 1 General Admission Ticket
• 1 Printed Souvenir Journal
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Pearl
$350
Includes:
• Half Page Ad (8" x 4")
• 1 General Admission Ticket
• 1 Printed Souvenir Journal
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Blue Rose
$250
Includes:
• Quarter Page Ad (4" x 4")
• 1 General Admission Ticket
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
White Glove
$150
Includes:
• Business Card Ad (3.5" x 2")
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Tuxedo
$75
Includes:
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Patron
$20
Includes:
• Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
