70th Annual Debutante Cotillion - Sponsor

Platinum
$5,000
Includes: • Recognition as a Platinum Sponsor during the event. • Full-page ad in the souvenir journal (prime placement). • Logo placement on all event materials, including banners and digital media. • Social media recognition with direct business mentions. • Eight (8) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Gold
$2,500
Includes: • Recognition as a Gold Sponsor during the event. • Full-page ad in the souvenir journal. • Logo placement on digital event materials. • Social media recognition. • Five (5) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Silver
$1,000
Includes: • Recognition as a Silver Sponsor during the event. • Full-page ad in the souvenir journal. • Logo placement on digital media. • Three (3) VIP tickets to the Cotillion & Masters’ Ball.
Dove
$500
Includes: • Full Page Ad (8" x 10") • 1 General Admission Ticket • 1 Printed Souvenir Journal • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Pearl
$350
Includes: • Half Page Ad (8" x 4") • 1 General Admission Ticket • 1 Printed Souvenir Journal • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Blue Rose
$250
Includes: • Quarter Page Ad (4" x 4") • 1 General Admission Ticket • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
White Glove
$150
Includes: • Business Card Ad (3.5" x 2") • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Tuxedo
$75
Includes: • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.
Patron
$20
Includes: • Name listed in journal next to identified participant.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing