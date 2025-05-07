Campbellsville Rotary Club
2025 Court on Main (June 27)
S Court St
Campbellsville, KY 42718, USA
Vendor Booth 10X10
$50
Place your payment today to be a Vendor for Court on Main June 27th.
Place your payment today to be a Vendor for Court on Main June 27th.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Food Court 12X12
$100
Place your payment today to be a Vendor for Court on Main June 27th.
Place your payment today to be a Vendor for Court on Main June 27th.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout