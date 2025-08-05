2025 Cowboy Care Coalition Sweepstakes

A chance to win a prize and support an athlete.
$20

PRIZE DESCRIPTIONS BELOW:

Further descriptions on our website www.cowboycarecoalition.org


Guided Bay Fishing Trip. Guerrero's Guide Service - Galveston, Texas - Half Day/Three Anglers


Lake Front Bungalow on Lake Conroe

Blackout dates apply; a refundable security deposit is required upon booking and the minimum age for booking is 25 years.


Visa Gift Card - $250


Academy Sports & Outdoors

$200 Gift Card


Cavender's Western Wear -

$200 Gift Card


Turtle Box (Gen 3) Speaker - Branded with 3C logo


HLSR BBQ Cook-off Passes -

Two Persons/Friday Feb.27, 2026


Lowes Home Improvement -

$200 Gift Card


IGLOO Party Bar Cooler - 125 Quart Cooler on Wheels

Locking caster wheels, bottle opener, dividers, bottle caddy and more.


HEB Gift Card - $200


Wine Basket - Ten assorted bottles of Wine. Red and white varieties.


Yeti Cooler - Tundra 45 Quart Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo


Crown Royal Gift Basket - A basket with a variety of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey spirits.


Landry's Gift Card - $150 Dining, Hospitality, Gaming, and Entertainment.


Rockets Basketball - Four suite tickets to Houston Rockets game, 1/31/26 - Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks. Includes a suite level parking pass, food and drinks. 7:30 pm tip.


Liquor Basket - Ten assorted bottles of liquor


Golf for Four Black Hawk Country Club Monday -Thursday - Cart Included


Patterson Park Patio Bar -

$75 Gift Card


Tractor Supply (TSC) - $200 Gift Card


Mastercard - $200 Gift Card


Pacific Coast Tacos - $50 Gift Card


Weston Lakes Country Club - Golf Foursome - Monday-Thursday, Cart Included


Local Table - $100 Gift Card


Dish Society - $50 Gift Card


The Grove - $50 Gift Card


The Bellaire's Original Barber Shop

“The Works” Haircut, Shampoo & Hot Lather Shave






4 Sweepstakes tickets and 1 entry for the Grand Prize
$100

This is a group of five tickets. 4 tickets will go in the drawing for any of the prizes above and 1 Ticket will go in the Grand Prize Drawing (below)


The Grand Prize: Las Vegas - National Finals Rodeo Package

Includes: Two 2025 NFR Tickets, 3-nights at Circa Hotel/Resort, and $500 Airfare Voucher



$

