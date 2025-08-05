2025 Cowboy Care Coalition Sweepstakes

PRIZE DESCRIPTIONS BELOW:
Further descriptions on our website www.cowboycarecoalition.org
Guided Bay Fishing Trip. Guerrero's Guide Service - Galveston, Texas - Half Day/Three Anglers
Lake Front Bungalow on Lake Conroe
Blackout dates apply; a refundable security deposit is required upon booking and the minimum age for booking is 25 years.
Visa Gift Card - $250
Academy Sports & Outdoors
$200 Gift Card
Cavender's Western Wear -
$200 Gift Card
Turtle Box (Gen 3) Speaker - Branded with 3C logo
HLSR BBQ Cook-off Passes -
Two Persons/Friday Feb.27, 2026
Lowes Home Improvement -
$200 Gift Card
IGLOO Party Bar Cooler - 125 Quart Cooler on Wheels
Locking caster wheels, bottle opener, dividers, bottle caddy and more.
HEB Gift Card - $200
Wine Basket - Ten assorted bottles of Wine. Red and white varieties.
Yeti Cooler - Tundra 45 Quart Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo
Crown Royal Gift Basket - A basket with a variety of Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey spirits.
Landry's Gift Card - $150 Dining, Hospitality, Gaming, and Entertainment.
Rockets Basketball - Four suite tickets to Houston Rockets game, 1/31/26 - Rockets vs. Dallas Mavericks. Includes a suite level parking pass, food and drinks. 7:30 pm tip.
Liquor Basket - Ten assorted bottles of liquor
Golf for Four Black Hawk Country Club Monday -Thursday - Cart Included
Patterson Park Patio Bar -
$75 Gift Card
Tractor Supply (TSC) - $200 Gift Card
Mastercard - $200 Gift Card
Pacific Coast Tacos - $50 Gift Card
Weston Lakes Country Club - Golf Foursome - Monday-Thursday, Cart Included
Local Table - $100 Gift Card
Dish Society - $50 Gift Card
The Grove - $50 Gift Card
The Bellaire's Original Barber Shop
“The Works” Haircut, Shampoo & Hot Lather Shave
This is a group of five tickets. 4 tickets will go in the drawing for any of the prizes above and 1 Ticket will go in the Grand Prize Drawing (below)
The Grand Prize: Las Vegas - National Finals Rodeo Package
Includes: Two 2025 NFR Tickets, 3-nights at Circa Hotel/Resort, and $500 Airfare Voucher
