2025 Coyote Roundup

Tickets are only required for students and children that want to play the games and win prizes. Adults do not need tickets. Children under 3 do not need a ticket to play the games. Your tickets will be delivered electronically to your email address.

Tickets are only required for students and children that want to play the games and win prizes. Adults do not need tickets. Children under 3 do not need a ticket to play the games. Your tickets will be delivered electronically to your email address.

More details...