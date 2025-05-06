2025 Coyote Roundup

9225 Adolphia St

San Diego, CA 92129, USA

General admission - 1 Student/child ticket
$6
Tickets are only required for students and children that want to play the games and win prizes. Adults do not need tickets. Children under 3 do not need a ticket to play the games. Your tickets will be delivered electronically to your email address.
Pizza
$5
pizza by the slice
Water
$1
water bottle

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!