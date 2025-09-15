2025 Creepy Carnival

$25 ENTRY BRACELET INCLUDES

Carnival Games with Prizes

Several Bounce Houses

Sports Games

DJ Dance Party

Photo Booth

Costumes Encouraged

AND MORE !!!



FRIENDLY REMINDER: This is a fundraiser for our school, PS 40, and all attendees, including parents and volunteers, are expected to purchase an entry bracelet.





RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE