2025 Creepy Carnival

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About this event
$25 ENTRY BRACELET INCLUDES
Carnival Games with Prizes
Several Bounce Houses
Sports Games
DJ Dance Party
Photo Booth
Costumes Encouraged
AND MORE !!!
FRIENDLY REMINDER: This is a fundraiser for our school, PS 40, and all attendees, including parents and volunteers, are expected to purchase an entry bracelet.
RAIN OR SHINE EVENT
TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE
10 tickets for $10
Use for: mechanical rides (think spinning tea cups, flying swings), food, and more!
RAIN OR SHINE EVENT
TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE
30 tickets for $25
Use for: mechanical rides (think spinning tea cups, flying swings), food, and more!
RAIN OR SHINE EVENT
TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE
$
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