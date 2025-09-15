PTA of PS 40 Manhattan

Hosted by

PTA of PS 40 Manhattan

About this event

2025 Creepy Carnival

Take over of East 21 Street between First & Second Avenues

DAY OF ENTRY BRACELET
$25

$25 ENTRY BRACELET INCLUDES
Carnival Games with Prizes
Several Bounce Houses
Sports Games
DJ Dance Party
Photo Booth
Costumes Encouraged
AND MORE !!!

FRIENDLY REMINDER: This is a fundraiser for our school, PS 40, and all attendees, including parents and volunteers, are expected to purchase an entry bracelet.


RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE

ACTIVITY TICKETS $10
$10

10 tickets for $10

Use for: mechanical rides (think spinning tea cups, flying swings), food, and more!


RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE

ACTIVITY TICKETS $25
$25

30 tickets for $25

Use for: mechanical rides (think spinning tea cups, flying swings), food, and more!


RAIN OR SHINE EVENT

TICKETS ARE FINAL SALE, NON-REFUNDABLE

Add a donation for PTA of PS 40 Manhattan

$

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