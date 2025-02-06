2025 Crime Stoppers of Michigan Annual Charity Golf Outing

$200 per player Includes 18 Holes with golf cart, bucket of range balls, continental breakfast, bloody mary bar, two drink tickets, lunch on the turn, and a buffet dinner.
Hole Sponsorship Sign
Hole signs will be placed on the courses. For each sign, email the image and/or information you would like printed on them to [email protected].
Breakfast Sponsor: $5,000
The breakfast sponsorship includes one team of four players, company logo on the 4' x 10' event banner, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs on the course with your company logo/Information displayed on them, two 36" x 48" custom corrugated signs with your logo/company name displayed as the breakfast sponsor.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].
Bloody Mary Bar Sponsor: $5,000
The bloody mary bar sponsorship includes one team of four players, company logo on the 4' x 10' event banner, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs on the course with company logo/Information displayed on them, one 36" x 48" custom corrugated sign with your company logo/information displayed as the bloody mary sponsor. The bloody mary bar station is outside during registration & breakfast.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].
Beverage Sponsor: $5,000
The beverage sponsorship includes one team of four players, company logo on the 4' x 10' event banner, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs on the course with your company logo/Information displayed on them, two 11" x 14" cart sponsorship signs with your company logo/name displayed on them and are placed on both beverage carts.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].
Lunch Sponsor: $5,000
The lunch sponsorship includes one team of four players, your company logo on the 4' x 10' event banner,
three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs placed on the course with your company logo/information displayed on them, two 36" x 48" custom corrugated signs with your company logo/name displayed as the lunch sponsor.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].
Golf Cart Sponsor: $10,000
The golf cart sponsorship will include one team of four players, your company logo displayed on the 4' x 10' event banner, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs placed on the course with your company logo/Information displayed on them, logo or business name placed on 108 playing cards, up to 130 golf carts will display a 11" x 17" sign with your company name or Logo displayed on them and placed on the front of each golf cart.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers. Please email your company logo to [email protected].
Dinner Sponsor: $10,000
The dinner sponsorship will include one team of four players, your company logo displayed on the 4' x 10' event banner, One 4' x 5' custom corrugated sign with your company name/logo displayed as the dinner sponsor, three 18" x 24" hole sponsorship signs placed on the course with your company logo/Information displayed on them, table tents with your business name and logo will be placed at every dinner table.
With this sponsorship, you will also receive recognition during the event along with your business name and/or logo and your link on our www.1800speakup.org website. For additional recognition if you wish, you may also provide promotional items from your business in the Goodie Bags for the golfers.
Dinner Only: $50
This will be a buffet dinner in the clubhouse after golfing is done.
Add a donation for Alliance For A Safer Greater Detroit
