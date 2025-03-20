Hosted by
Cross Keys Parents Club
2025 Cross Keys Annual Fundraiser Show - payments
Adults (13 yrs +)
$25
Grants entry to the event. Dinner and drinks available for purchase.
Grants entry to the event. Dinner and drinks available for purchase.
More details...
Add
Children (3-12 Yrs)
$15
Grants entry to the event. Dinner and drinks available for purchase.
Grants entry to the event. Dinner and drinks available for purchase.
More details...
Add
School Grand Raffle - 1 ticket
$10
Grand Prize: $500.00 Southwest gift card & $250.00 spending cash 2nd Prize: $400.00 Southwest gift card 3rd Prize: $250.00 Amazon gift card
Grand Prize: $500.00 Southwest gift card & $250.00 spending cash 2nd Prize: $400.00 Southwest gift card 3rd Prize: $250.00 Amazon gift card
More details...
Add
School Grand Raffle - 3 tickets
$25
Grand Prize: $500.00 Southwest gift card & $250.00 spending cash 2nd Prize: $400.00 Southwest gift card 3rd Prize: $250.00 Amazon gift card
Grand Prize: $500.00 Southwest gift card & $250.00 spending cash 2nd Prize: $400.00 Southwest gift card 3rd Prize: $250.00 Amazon gift card
More details...
Add
Basket Raffle - 1 ticket
$1
Choose a basket, winners will be chosen at the end of the night.
Choose a basket, winners will be chosen at the end of the night.
More details...
Add
Basket Raffle - 6 tickets
$5
Choose a basket, winners will be chosen at the end of the night.
Choose a basket, winners will be chosen at the end of the night.
More details...
Add
Spin the Wheel
$20
Choose a square for your chance to win after the wheel spins.
Choose a square for your chance to win after the wheel spins.
More details...
Add
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue