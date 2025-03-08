Berea SDA Church, Youth Department

Berea SDA Church, Youth Department

Become a Youth Ministries Supporter

GOLD Sponsorship item
GOLD Sponsorship
$5,000
Gold sponsorship includes: 5 tickets; Gold Full page journal ad; Thank You Page Logo printing; Logo on event signage; Special social media notation & ad placement March 2025; Sponsorship listing on invitations & event communications.
SILVER Sponsorship item
SILVER Sponsorship
$3,000
Silver sponsorship includes: 3 tickets Logo printed on sponsor thank you page Logo on event signage Silver Full page journal ad Special social media mentioned and ad placement for the month of March
BRONZE Sponsorship item
BRONZE Sponsorship
$2,000
Gold sponsorship includes: 2 tickets Logo printed on sponsor thank you page Logo on event signage Bronze Full page journal ad Special social media mentioned
CENTERFOLD (8.5 x 11) item
CENTERFOLD (8.5 x 11)
$1,500
JOURNAL AD ONLY
INSIDE FRONT COVER (8.5 x 11) item
INSIDE FRONT COVER (8.5 x 11)
$1,200
JOURNAL AD ONLY
INSIDE BACK COVER (8.5 x 11) item
INSIDE BACK COVER (8.5 x 11)
$1,000
JOURNAL AD ONLY
FULL PAGE (8.5 x 11) item
FULL PAGE (8.5 x 11)
$700
JOURNAL AD ONLY
HALF PAGE ( 8.5 x 5.5) item
HALF PAGE ( 8.5 x 5.5)
$400
JOURNAL AD ONLY
QUARTER PAGE (4.25 x 5.5) item
QUARTER PAGE (4.25 x 5.5)
$200
JOURNAL AD ONLY
BUSINESS CARD item
BUSINESS CARD
$50
Business Card Page Placement (multiple displays)

