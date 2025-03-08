Become a Youth Ministries Supporter

Gold sponsorship includes:
5 tickets;
Gold Full page journal ad;
Thank You Page Logo printing;
Logo on event signage;
Special social media notation & ad placement March 2025;
Sponsorship listing on invitations & event communications.
Gold sponsorship includes:
5 tickets;
Gold Full page journal ad;
Thank You Page Logo printing;
Logo on event signage;
Special social media notation & ad placement March 2025;
Sponsorship listing on invitations & event communications.
SILVER Sponsorship
$3,000
Silver sponsorship includes:
3 tickets
Logo printed on sponsor thank you page
Logo on event signage
Silver Full page journal ad
Special social media mentioned and ad placement for the month of March
Silver sponsorship includes:
3 tickets
Logo printed on sponsor thank you page
Logo on event signage
Silver Full page journal ad
Special social media mentioned and ad placement for the month of March
BRONZE Sponsorship
$2,000
Gold sponsorship includes:
2 tickets
Logo printed on sponsor thank you page
Logo on event signage
Bronze Full page journal ad
Special social media mentioned
Gold sponsorship includes:
2 tickets
Logo printed on sponsor thank you page
Logo on event signage
Bronze Full page journal ad
Special social media mentioned
CENTERFOLD (8.5 x 11)
$1,500
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
INSIDE FRONT COVER (8.5 x 11)
$1,200
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
INSIDE BACK COVER (8.5 x 11)
$1,000
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
FULL PAGE (8.5 x 11)
$700
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
HALF PAGE ( 8.5 x 5.5)
$400
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
QUARTER PAGE (4.25 x 5.5)
$200
JOURNAL AD ONLY
JOURNAL AD ONLY
BUSINESS CARD
$50
Business Card Page Placement (multiple displays)
Business Card Page Placement (multiple displays)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!